Japan, Australia sign contract to jointly deliver three frigates

Melbourne, April 18 (IANS) Japan and Australia on Saturday said that they have signed the contracts to jointly deliver three of the 11 ships for the Australian Navy. These ships are based on the upgraded Mogami-class frigate of Japan, as reported by a Japanese news outlet.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, who also doubles as Deputy Prime Minister, announced this deal in Melbourne, Kyodo news reported.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., which produces the Mogami-class vessels, also signed the contract.

After the talks, in a joint press conference aboard the Mogami-class Kumano frigate, Marles said that these vessels will be built in Japan and delivered to Australia in December 2029.

Over 10 years, the government of Australia will invest up to AU$20 billion ($14.4 billion) for the development of a new fleet, the report mentioned. These upgraded Mogami-class frigates come with 32-cell Vertical Launch and a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

According to the government of Australia, the vessels will be equipped with surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles, crewed by 92 Royal Australian Navy sailors and officers, and capable of operating an MH-60R Seahawk maritime combat helicopter.

The Kyodo report stated that Australia’s military is grappling with a personnel shortage, and this frigate adds a significant advantage as it can operate with half the crew required for a conventional frigate.

"Japan is an indispensable partner to Australia. As Special Strategic Partners, we have one of the closest and most enduring partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, underpinned by deep mutual trust, shared values and a high level of strategic alignment built over decades of cooperation," Australia's Defence Ministry stated.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Basic Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Australia and Japan, and our partnership continues to go from strength to strength," said Marles.

–IANS

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