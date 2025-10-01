Varun Dhawan opens up on film promotions: We are answering clickbait questions designed to go viral

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) The promotions for “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” are in full swing with lead stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor sharing candid insights about the film, their experiences, and the changing nature of film marketing.

During a recent promotional interaction, while talking to IANS, they spoke in detail of how movie promotions and marketing these days miss the traditional old warmth and fun, especially because of a lot of social media interference.

When asked whether today's film promotions lack authenticity, Varun candidly admitted that they do, saying the sense of authenticity feels absent.

“Earlier interviews had a sense of honesty and connection. Now it often feels like we are answering clickbait questions designed to go viral rather than connect with the audience. We need deeper and more meaningful interviews and question-and-answers," he explained.

Echoing his thoughts, Janhvi Kapoor, poining out the impact of social media, said that it is because of the digitalisation that everything seems to have changed.

"With social media, everything has changed. We are still following old formulas for marketing, but the audience has evolved. Even interviews have lost that warmth. Like when someone would just adjust your mic mid-conversation. I am glad we are doing so many today because it helps us reconnect with our audience and their expectations," she said.

Talking about the movie, the film features a stellar ensemble, including Maniesh Paul, who has already been praised by both Janhvi and Shashank Khaitan for bringing humour and dedication to the set. With Varun stepping into a quirky role and Janhvi venturing into a full-fledged commercial entertainer territory, expectations from the movie are high.

"Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari", along with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in important roles. The movie will hit theatres alongside "Kantara Chapter 1", setting up a major box-office clash this festive season. The movie is set to release on the 2nd of October.

