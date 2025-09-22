Janhvi Kapoor on PM Narendra Modi's life-inspired movie, “Mera Desh Pehle”: Everything he does is inspiring

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) A glittering line of Bollywood celebrities attended the premiere of "Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi" at a grand event in Mumbai.

The musical saga penned by acclaimed lyricist Manoj Muntashir on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from his early years to his rise as a national leader.

Speaking at the screening, Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor, while expressing her excitement, told IANS, “I am very excited. I think the whole of India is aware of his story. But to see it represented in such an artistic form, as an artist, I am very happy and very excited.” She further added, “Like I said, his story and everything he is doing for the country – I think everything he does is inspiring.”

The actress looked gorgeous in a golden attire, teaming it up with traditional long golden danglers. The event drew a star-studded guest list, including Raveena Tandon, Vikrant Massey, and Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky Kaushal Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Arjun Kapoor and Ravie Dubey. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present, praised the uniqueness of the production. The movie features performances by B Praak, Sneha Shankar, Rishi Singh, Ashish Kulkarni and Ujjwal Gajbhar.

The music aims to deliver a stirring and emotional portrayal of PM Modi's personal and political journey. The show before its Mumbai premiere had earlier premiered in Delhi, where Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several dignitaries from politics, sports, arts and the judiciary were in attendance.

Talking about Jahnvi Kapoor, the actress is currently riding high on the success of her movie "Homebound", as it has been selected as the official entry from India for the Oscars 2026.

–IANS

rd/