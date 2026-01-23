Industrialists in Gujarat's Vapi express high hopes from Union Budget 2026

Vapi, Jan 23 (IANS) Industries in Gujarat's Vapi district, which earn crores of rupees in foreign exchange through exports, are currently going through a difficult phase due to the Trump-led US administration's tariffs on Indian products. In such a scenario, there are expectations from leading industrialists here that the Union Budget presented by the Central government this time will provide relief to the local industries in the state.

In the coming days, the Central government will present the Union Budget on February 1 this year.

In such a situation, industries across the country have special expectations from this year's Union Budget.

The industries in the industrial town of Vapi are also eagerly waiting for the Union Budget this time.

Satish Patel, Vapi Industrial Association President, told IANS, "Vapi and the surrounding areas, counted among Asia's leading industrial towns, have more than 10,000 small and large industrial units actively operating. Vapi is considered a hub for the chemical, pharmaceutical, and paper industries. The industries here are connected with export-import activities both domestically and internationally, due to which their business depends to a large extent on the Union Budget. For this reason, the industries of Vapi and nearby areas also have high expectations from this year's Union Budget."

He also added, "It is noteworthy that at present, due to the Trump-led US tariffs, an atmosphere of uncertainty prevails among industries across the country and the world. Its impact has also been seen on Vapi's industries for some time now. In such circumstances, Vapi's industries are expecting special relief from the Central government through the Union Budget."

Prakash Bhadra, an Industrialist from Vapi, told IANS: "Vapi is home to various types of industries including chemical, pharmaceutical, paper, and engineering. Vapi is also considered a major hub for the pharmaceutical industry. It is important to note that India holds a leading share in the global pharmaceutical industry. In such a situation, the pharmaceutical industry has been hit the hardest by US tariffs. When the country is moving forward in the direction of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance), the pharmaceutical industry also has special expectations from this Union Budget in order to remain competitive in the global market and against rival economies like China."

Bhadra also added: "Along with this, there is also a demand in this year's Union Budget for further simplification and transparency in the government's export-import policies for industrial development, as well as the implementation of systems like a single-window clearance."

Sharad Thakkar, a leading industrialist from Vapi, told IANS: "Due to geopolitics, industries in the industrial town of Vapi, along with those across the country, are currently facing difficult times. On the other hand, Vapi's industries, competing with countries like China, are closely watching this year's Union Budget. Most industries in Vapi are small and medium-scale. As a result, every year the Union Budget has the greatest impact on small and medium-scale industries. This is why this year's Union Budget is going to be extremely important for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)."

Kamal Vashi, another leading industrialist from Vapi, told IANS: "Vapi and the surrounding areas have a lot of pharmaceutical industries, so I suggest that there should be a separate Department of pharmaceutical or pharmaceutical Ministry which would boost the industries to do higher export. at present, the pharmaceutical industry comes under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

--IANS

shourya/khz