January 23, 2026 8:50 PM हिंदी

Vishal Jethwa on Homebound not being selected for Oscars: It broke the hope we carried with us

Vishal Jethwa on Homebound not being selected for Oscars: It broke the hope we carried with us

Mumbai Jan 23 (IANS) Actor Vishal Jethwa has expressed his disappointment after his movie Homebound failed to make it to the final Oscar list. In a social media post, Vishal has admitted of being heartbroken but has also mentioned that he feels proud to have ‘tried’ and reached to the top 15.

Sharing a heartfelt note on his social media account, Vishal wrote, “Homebound Oscars.

Yes, we couldn’t make it to the Oscars nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure is not when you fail; it’s when you don’t try. And the only thing the whole Homebound team did from the very first day was to just TRY.”

He added, “I am proud of the fact that we could make it to the top 15 and am fully satisfied with what we were able to do, having our name associated with the prestigious name called the Oscars. It’s more than what I ever imagined, desired, or deserved.”

Expressing gratitude, Vishal wrote, “Will always be grateful to Jogi sir, Neeraj sir, and Karan sir.

My love and respect to Ishaan, Janhvi, and my Homebound family.”

“Now sticking to the Guru mantra of life taught by my Guruji, Shoaib Khan sir:

Thank you, BHAGWAN,” wrote Vishal while further penning a popular motivational couplet.

Recently, Homebound makers Karan Johar and director Neeraj Ghaywan had taken to their respective social media accounts to express admiration and gratitude for each other their movie failed to make it to the Oscars.

Sharing a collage of visuals from the film, Karan Johar wrote that he was proud of the team and Neeraj Ghaywan. “Proud!!!! Love you @neeraj.ghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light! #homebound,” he wrote.

In response, Neeraj Ghaywan had expressed heartfelt gratitude to Johar, calling him an “absolute rock”

“Thank you, @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Couldn’t have come this far without you. Love you!”, wrote Neeraj.

For the uninitiated, Homebound stars actors Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, with Janhvi Kapoor making a cameo appearance.

–IANS

rd/

