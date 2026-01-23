January 23, 2026 8:48 PM हिंदी

Banks in China unable to dispose collateral homes, system under strain: Report

Banks in China unable to dispose collateral homes, system under strain: Report

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) China’s rural banks are stuck with hundreds of foreclosed homes that couldn't get auctioned even at steep discounts, signalling deep stress in the property sector and financial system, a report has said.

The report in Modern Diplomacy said that the stress in the property sector spilled into local bank balance sheets and could widen into a major non‑performing‑asset disposal cycle.

It cited UBS estimates, which showed "the volume of foreclosed properties nationwide could rise sharply over the next few years", leading to "the largest non-performing asset disposal cycle in China’s history."

Hundreds of homes seized through loan defaults are being auctioned at 20 per cent to 30 per cent discount to prevailing market prices, yet often fail to attract bidders, with demand weakest in less‑developed regions that have seen the sharpest price declines.

"Listings in provinces such as Gansu, Sichuan, Jilin, and Shanxi have risen sharply year on year, reflecting both rising defaults and banks’ urgency to clean up their balance sheets," it noted.

Meanwhile, listings on platforms such as JD.com showed a sharp rise in properties put up for auction by local rural banks, the report said.

"These sales are concentrated in provinces where housing markets have suffered prolonged declines, including parts of the northeast, northwest, and southwest," the report said.

Rural banks dominated the listings, indicating that they are most exposed to local property markets, and weaker to absorb loan losses compared to larger national lenders.

A once‑stable lending security has transformed into a drag on bank balance sheets, and an oversupply of bank‑owned homes is further depressing prices as buyer sentiment shifts toward caution, it added, citing real estate agents.

Average home prices dipped to levels last seen in 2018, while new home sales volumes have dropped to 2009 levels. "Several major developers have collapsed, and dozens more have defaulted on debt, amplifying stress across the financial system," the report noted.

Judicial delays made banks hold properties for years, followed by failed court-led sales, which compounded the problem. By the time assets reached bank balance sheets, prices had often fallen further, it added.

--IANS

aar/vd

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Capitals announce replacements for injured Deeya Yadav and Mamatha Madiwala for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals announce replacements for Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala

Worried about Beijing's digital espionage network, Israel withdraws China-made vehicles: Report (File image)

Worried about Beijing's digital espionage network, Israel withdraws China-made vehicles: Report

Farah Khan offers a film to Mira Rajput, says ‘you can become a heroine’

Farah Khan offers a film to Mira Rajput, says ‘you can become a heroine’

58th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle to commemorate with nationwide celebrations from Karaikal to Amritsar

58th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle to commemorate with nationwide celebrations from Karaikal to Amritsar

PM Modi remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, hails his legacy on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, hails his legacy on Parakram Diwas

Luke Mudgway helps Li Ning Star, China, romp to glory as Pune Grand Tour 2026 ends with spectacular city finale in Pune on Friday. Photo credit: CFI

Luke Mudgway romps to glory as Pune Grand Tour 2026 ends with spectacular city finale

‘India Energy Week 2026’ to showcase country’s growth story to the world: Hardeep Puri

‘India Energy Week 2026’ to showcase country’s growth story to the world: Hardeep Puri

Hyderabad Toofans beat HIL GC 2-0 in Eliminator clash, progress to Qualifier 2 in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans beat HIL GC 2-0 in Eliminator to progress to Qualifier 2

RBI to inject over Rs 2 lakh crore in banking system to ease liquidity

RBI to inject over Rs 2 lakh crore in banking system to ease liquidity

Banks in China unable to dispose collateral homes, system under strain: Report

Banks in China unable to dispose collateral homes, system under strain: Report