January 23, 2026 8:49 PM हिंदी

Karan Johar backs Varun Dhawan amid trolling: ‘You can troll an artist for his smile’

Karan Johar backs Varun Dhawan amid trolling: ‘You can troll an artist for his smile’

Mumbai Jan 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has strongly hit back at online trolls,further calling out the negativity that often surrounds actors and films over social media. Without mentioning the name of Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar has highlighted how his powerful performance in Border 2 is enough to shut all gossipmongers.

Taking to his social media account, Karan shared a sharp note in favour of the Student of the Year actor and called out haters for trolling his smile.

Sharing his note, Karan wrote, “Has to be said… the reason why it’s called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct! You can troll an artist for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait seeking content creators can do what they like … truth will always prevail!”

The post was mainly seen as Karan’s befitting reply to haters and trolls who mocked Varun Dhawan for his ‘particular smile’ ahead of the release of Border 2.

In another post, Karan Johar also shared the official poster of Border 2 and highly praised the film for its emotional depth and patriotic spirit. He wrote, “Border 2 moved me to tears in many scenes! Patriotism with a beating heart!! Sure shot WINNER!”

He also tagged Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, director Anurag Singh, T-Series Films and producer Nidhi Dutta in the post.

For the uninitiated, a section of social media users had trolled Varun Dhawan for his smile, claiming that his personality did not suit the role of a soldier, given his fun and urban image. A few even questioned his casting in Border 2, claiming that the movie is going to be a glop because of Varun.

Talking about Varun's role, the actor will be seen playing the role of 'Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya'. Varun, has apparently, worked very hard to embody 'Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya', who led his troops with unflinching courage during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Colonel Dahiya was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his heroic act.

Border 2 has released on January 23, to mixed reviews from fans.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Capitals announce replacements for injured Deeya Yadav and Mamatha Madiwala for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals announce replacements for Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala

Worried about Beijing's digital espionage network, Israel withdraws China-made vehicles: Report (File image)

Worried about Beijing's digital espionage network, Israel withdraws China-made vehicles: Report

Farah Khan offers a film to Mira Rajput, says ‘you can become a heroine’

Farah Khan offers a film to Mira Rajput, says ‘you can become a heroine’

58th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle to commemorate with nationwide celebrations from Karaikal to Amritsar

58th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle to commemorate with nationwide celebrations from Karaikal to Amritsar

PM Modi remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, hails his legacy on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, hails his legacy on Parakram Diwas

Luke Mudgway helps Li Ning Star, China, romp to glory as Pune Grand Tour 2026 ends with spectacular city finale in Pune on Friday. Photo credit: CFI

Luke Mudgway romps to glory as Pune Grand Tour 2026 ends with spectacular city finale

‘India Energy Week 2026’ to showcase country’s growth story to the world: Hardeep Puri

‘India Energy Week 2026’ to showcase country’s growth story to the world: Hardeep Puri

Hyderabad Toofans beat HIL GC 2-0 in Eliminator clash, progress to Qualifier 2 in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans beat HIL GC 2-0 in Eliminator to progress to Qualifier 2

RBI to inject over Rs 2 lakh crore in banking system to ease liquidity

RBI to inject over Rs 2 lakh crore in banking system to ease liquidity

Banks in China unable to dispose collateral homes, system under strain: Report

Banks in China unable to dispose collateral homes, system under strain: Report