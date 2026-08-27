James Gunn shares major update from the sets of ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) Filmmaker James Gunn has given a major update on the upcoming film ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’. The director recently took to Threads, and shared that he has wrapped the shooting of ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’.

He wrote, “That's a wrap on principal photography for Man of Tomorrow. Truly a joyful experience and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew”.

He also shared a couple of snaps with his followers, including one after Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex Luther in the franchise, "jumped in the lake" after his "last shot".

He also shared a photo of his "brain trust", and shared, "They make making movies fun”.

The upcoming sequel to 2025's Superman is set to be released on July 9, 2027. ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ is a 2020 animated superhero film that offers a fresh, modern take on the origin of Superman.

The film is directed by Chris Palmer, and follows Clark Kent as he begins his journey from an ordinary young reporter in Metropolis to the iconic superhero known as Superman. The story explores his early attempts to understand his Kryptonian heritage while balancing his growing powers with his human identity. Along the way, Clark encounters dangerous adversaries including Lobo and Parasite, forcing him to confront the responsibilities that come with being powerful.

The film also features Lois Lane and Martian Manhunter, adding emotional depth and expanding its version of the DC universe. With its stylish animation, energetic action sequences and emphasis on Clark's humanity, the film presents Superman as a young hero still discovering what he stands for. It ultimately focuses on themes of identity, compassion, responsibility and choosing to use extraordinary abilities for the greater good.

--IANS

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