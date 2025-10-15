October 15, 2025 5:38 PM हिंदी

Jaiswal, Kuldeep gain big in Test rankings; Rashid Khan becomes No. 1 ODI bowler

Dubai, Oct 15 (IANS) India’s dominance in red-ball cricket continues to be reflected in the latest ICC rankings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav making notable gains after the team’s 2-0 Test series sweep over the West Indies.

Jaiswal improves two places to rise to fifth behind England's Joe Root on the list for Test batters, while Kuldeep climbed seven spots to move to 14th for Test bowlers following his exploits with the ball against the Caribbean side.

The West Indies too had reasons to celebrate. Skipper Shai Hope jumped 34 places to joint-66th, while century-maker John Campbell moved up six spots to 68th in the Test batting list.

Among bowlers, Jomel Warrican rose two places to 30th, rounding off a productive series despite the team’s defeats.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan created history in the ODI charts, with Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai both claiming the No.1 spot in their respective categories, following their 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh.

Rashid reclaimed the No.1 ranking for ODI bowlers, leapfrogging South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj after taking 11 wickets in Afghanistan’s 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi — their first-ever ODI whitewash against the Asian rivals.

Omarzai climbed one spot to dethrone Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza as the No.1 ODI all-rounder, courtesy of seven wickets across the series coupled with valuable lower-order runs.

Rashid’s all-round exploits saw him rise two places to fourth in the all-rounder rankings as Afghanistan players continued to dominate across categories.

Ibrahim Zadran, named Player of the Series, came close to making it a clean sweep of top rankings for Afghanistan. He climbed eight places to second in the ODI batting charts — now only 20 rating points behind India’s Shubman Gill, who continues to hold the No.1 position.

Teammates Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up two spots to 16th) and Mohammad Nabi (up six spots to joint-50th) also made significant gains following the series.

