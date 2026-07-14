July 14, 2026 2:49 PM हिंदी

Kerala's jailed BJP councillor takes oath inside Viyyur prison

Kerala's jailed BJP councillor takes oath inside Viyyur prison

Thrissur, July 14 (IANS) In an unprecedented development in the history of Kerala's local self-government, jailed BJP leader R. Sugathan, elected as a councillor to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, was sworn into office inside the Viyyur Central Prison on Tuesday after the Kerala High Court permitted the oath-taking ceremony to be conducted in jail.

The brief but historic ceremony was held at around 11 a.m. in the prison's library hall and lasted less than three minutes.

The oath was read out by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V.V. Rajesh, and Sugathan repeated it.

The Corporation Secretary and the Superintendent of Viyyur Central Prison were present on the dais.

The Corporation Secretary initiated the proceedings and invited the Mayor to administer the oath. Reading from the prescribed text, the Mayor administered the oath, which Sugathan repeated, taking the pledge in the name of God before signing the required documents.

Sugathan is lodged in Viyyur Central Prison in connection with proceedings initiated against him under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

He moved the Kerala High Court seeking permission to take the statutory oath from prison, arguing that failure to do so within the prescribed period would result in the loss of his elected office.

The High Court granted permission, paving the way for Tuesday's swearing-in, while directing that the ceremony be conducted strictly in accordance with the law and under the supervision of the competent authorities.

The event is believed to be the first instance in Kerala of an elected local body representative being sworn into office from inside a prison.

The unusual venue underscored the legal principle that an elected representative, unless disqualified under law, retains the right to assume office after being duly elected.

With the oath administered, Sugathan formally assumes office as a councillor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, even as the legal proceedings against him continue.

Rajesh, speaking to the media outside the jail, said that, as per the directive of the High Court, Sugathan has been sworn in.

“There were two cases against him at a local court in Nedumangadu, and he has got bail. Then there is the KAAPA case. The opposition is free to say anything, and it’s their job. We will also do our job, and that’s why the CPI(M) is unhappy," said Rajesh.

The ward of Sugathan is now taken care of by me, and there is no unfinished work in his constituency,” said Rajesh.

S.P. Deepak, CPI(M) councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, said this has "brought disrepute" to the corporation, and the BJP leadership has to take full responsibility for this.

“We are continuing our protest. Sugathan has not taken part in the two previous council meetings, and if he remains absent for a third time in succession, then he will lose his post. The Mayor is delaying the holding of the next Council meeting for obvious reasons,” said Deepak.

--IANS

sg/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Bobby Deol calls his transformation in ‘Alpha’ surreal, says ‘technology can only go so far’

Bobby Deol calls his transformation in ‘Alpha’ surreal, says ‘technology can only go so far’

India strongly condemns the attack on vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz

India strongly condemns the attack on vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz

Google launches new AI tools, partnerships to support India's AI ecosystem

Google launches new AI tools, partnerships to support India's AI ecosystem

Hockey India names squads for inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey India names squads for inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship

Ali Fazal opens up about his ‘Raakh’ scene where he felt like school kid punished for his actions

Ali Fazal opens up about his ‘Raakh’ scene where he felt like school kid punished for his actions

'A moment I will remember forever': Sinner reflects after defending Wimbledon crown

'A moment I will remember forever': Sinner reflects after defending Wimbledon crown

Balochistan chaos gives ISI fresh opportunity to push drugs into India

Balochistan chaos gives ISI fresh opportunity to push drugs into India

Jackie Chan pays tribute to Nansun Shi, says film industry has lost another legendary figure

Jackie Chan pays tribute to Nansun Shi, says film industry has lost another legendary figure

FIFA WC: 'Other teams will be afraid of us,' says confident Madueke ahead of Argentina semi-final

FIFA WC: 'Other teams will be afraid of us,' says confident Madueke ahead of Argentina semi-final

Actress Bhavana clarifies that she does not have a Facebook account! (Photo: Bhavana/Instagram)

Actress Bhavana clarifies that she does not have a Facebook account!