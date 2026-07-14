Kerala's jailed BJP councillor takes oath inside Viyyur prison

Thrissur, July 14 (IANS) In an unprecedented development in the history of Kerala's local self-government, jailed BJP leader R. Sugathan, elected as a councillor to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, was sworn into office inside the Viyyur Central Prison on Tuesday after the Kerala High Court permitted the oath-taking ceremony to be conducted in jail.

The brief but historic ceremony was held at around 11 a.m. in the prison's library hall and lasted less than three minutes.

The oath was read out by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V.V. Rajesh, and Sugathan repeated it.

The Corporation Secretary and the Superintendent of Viyyur Central Prison were present on the dais.

The Corporation Secretary initiated the proceedings and invited the Mayor to administer the oath. Reading from the prescribed text, the Mayor administered the oath, which Sugathan repeated, taking the pledge in the name of God before signing the required documents.

Sugathan is lodged in Viyyur Central Prison in connection with proceedings initiated against him under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

He moved the Kerala High Court seeking permission to take the statutory oath from prison, arguing that failure to do so within the prescribed period would result in the loss of his elected office.

The High Court granted permission, paving the way for Tuesday's swearing-in, while directing that the ceremony be conducted strictly in accordance with the law and under the supervision of the competent authorities.

The event is believed to be the first instance in Kerala of an elected local body representative being sworn into office from inside a prison.

The unusual venue underscored the legal principle that an elected representative, unless disqualified under law, retains the right to assume office after being duly elected.

With the oath administered, Sugathan formally assumes office as a councillor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, even as the legal proceedings against him continue.

Rajesh, speaking to the media outside the jail, said that, as per the directive of the High Court, Sugathan has been sworn in.

“There were two cases against him at a local court in Nedumangadu, and he has got bail. Then there is the KAAPA case. The opposition is free to say anything, and it’s their job. We will also do our job, and that’s why the CPI(M) is unhappy," said Rajesh.

The ward of Sugathan is now taken care of by me, and there is no unfinished work in his constituency,” said Rajesh.

S.P. Deepak, CPI(M) councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, said this has "brought disrepute" to the corporation, and the BJP leadership has to take full responsibility for this.

“We are continuing our protest. Sugathan has not taken part in the two previous council meetings, and if he remains absent for a third time in succession, then he will lose his post. The Mayor is delaying the holding of the next Council meeting for obvious reasons,” said Deepak.

--IANS

sg/dpb