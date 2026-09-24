'England should play to their strengths instead of copying Spain': Gordon

London, Sep 24 (IANS) England winger Anthony Gordon believes the national team should stop trying to copy Spain’s style of football and instead build their game around their own strengths.

Gordon was speaking ahead of England’s UEFA Nations League clash against reigning world champions Spain this weekend and questioned whether England can ever control matches in the same way as the Spanish side.

The Barcelona player, who has gained first-hand experience of Spanish football since moving to the club from Newcastle, said the two countries have different qualities and England should make better use of theirs.

“We can’t keep looking at other countries and trying to be like them, because we’re not them. We’re English, and we have our own strengths which they don’t have, so maybe we start playing the way we’re good at,” Gordon told reporters on Thursday.

Gordon has made 25 appearances for England and scored four goals. His comments come after England’s disappointing World Cup semifinal defeat to Argentina, where they lost 2-1 after taking the lead through Gordon.

The winger was substituted after scoring, with England switching to a back five. Argentina eventually turned the match around, with Enzo Fernandez equalising before Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in stoppage time.

Gordon admitted the defeat left a lasting impact but believes the experience could help England in future tournaments.

“The scar doesn’t have to be a negative one because it might lead us to victory in the next tournaments,” he said.

Having played in Spain, Gordon said he has developed a better understanding of the differences between English and Spanish football. He feels the possession-based approach used by Spanish players is difficult to simply teach to English players.

“I’m speaking from a point of view where I feel like we are trying to replicate Spain. Because I’m in Spain, I know we have just as good players, but they have different qualities,” he said.

“Why are you trying to make those players the same as the Spanish players? Because the Spanish players lack the things that we have and vice versa,” he added.

Gordon also said England’s ability to control matches through long periods of possession may not come naturally to the team.

“It’s not in the English DNA. I’m not sure it’s something that can be taught because now I think, playing in Spain, I can speak with an educated view on the way they keep the ball is different,” he said.

“I even look at some of the decisions they take on the ball sometimes and think I’m not sure how you’ve seen that. It’s the way they’re built,” he added.

--IANS

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