July 07, 2026 4:55 AM हिंदी

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘moved back in’ with Will Smith 2 years ago

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘moved back in’ with Will Smith 2 years ago

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Hollywood actor Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith are back to sharing a home. The couple has been living together for the last two years.

Will, 57, and Jada, 54, have been married since 1997. In 2023, Jada revealed that the two had been separated since 2016, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A source told ‘People’, “Jada moved back in with Will two years ago. They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other”.

A source later said that earlier the actors were “still together” while living in separate homes. In support of their son Jaden, 27, Will and Jada had a family reunion on the red carpet at the June 24 Christian Louboutin‘s Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

As per ‘People’, the couple posed for photos with their daughter Willow, 25, Will’s son Trey, 33 (whom the actor shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino), and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States on Saturday, July 4, Will and Jada were in Philadelphia, according to the source.

“Will was set to perform but weather delayed it, and he went on to perform with the Roots at 2 A.M.” His wife, the insider said, “was there with him as she always is”.

Will and Jada have each been candid about their relationship journey Ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy in 2023, the Girls Trip star told PEOPLE that she and her husband were “still figuring it out”.

We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us”, she said at the time. “I’m going to be by his side… but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself”.

--IANS

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