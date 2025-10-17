October 17, 2025 10:56 AM हिंदी

Jacob Elordi talks about being in ‘pain’ while filming ‘Frankenstein’

Los Angeles, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Jacob Elordi shared that he experienced "moments of great anguish" amid shooting Guillermo del Toro-directed movie titled Frankenstein.

The 28-year-old actor was required to lose a significant amount of weight in a relatively short period of time in order to star in the upcoming movie, and Elordi said that his efforts had a real toll on him, reports femalefirst.co.uk/

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, Elordi shared: "My brain was kind of all over the place. I had these moments of great anguish at around 3 a.m. in the morning. I’d wake and my body was in such pain.”

“And I just realised that it was a blessing with Frankenstein coming up, because I could articulate these feelings, this suffering."

Elordi was a late addition to the film's cast. However, the actor joked that he's perfectly suited to the role of Frankenstein's monster.

He said: "Someone had written after my first film, ‘The only thing this plank of wood could play is Frankenstein’s Creature. Get him off my screen!'"

The actor said it actually feels that he was destined to play the part of Frankenstein's monster.

The actor said: "It came from some other place. It felt like a growth, like a cancer in my stomach that told me that I had to play this thing. I’ve heard stories about this from actors, and when you hear them, you kind of go, ‘Sure, you were meant to play this thing.’ But I really feel like I was."

Meanwhile, Elordi had earlier confessed to sleeping in his car before landing a role on Euphoria.

The actor said that he was running out of money before he secured a part on the hit show.

--IANS

dc/

