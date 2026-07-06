Jackky Bhagnani shares how he balances work while enjoying the Mumbai monsoon

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Jackky Bhagnani has shared a glimpse of how he manages to balance his busy work schedule while also enjoying the charm of the Mumbai monsoon.

In his recent post on Instagram, the actor highlighted how he takes time out from professional commitments to soak in the rainy-season vibes of the city. Jackky posted his monochrome images and wrote, “Kaam ke saath saath, balcony se is Bombay ki baarish ko enjoy karna bhi toh zaroori hai. #mumbaimonsoon.”

In the pictures, the actor-producer could be seen enjoying the monsoon weather while sipping a cup of coffee on a balcony.

Last month, Jackky Bhagnani made headlines when he spoke candidly about his struggles with body image during a conversation on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show ‘Double Date.’

Speaking candidly about his childhood, Jackky, who appeared on the show alongside his wife Rakul Preet Singh, shared that he once weighed close to 150 kilos. He also revealed that he often faced insensitive comments and teasing about his weight while growing up.

Recalling one of the incidents, Jackky shared, “I still remember there was a film made on Akshay Sir, Khiladio Ka Khiladi, that time, there was a chatter amongst producers that they are calling WWF wrestler Yokozuna, how he is being brought to India for Bollywood. It was a huge buzz then. During one such conversation, a little overweight uncle told my father, ‘Why do you need to call Yokozuna from outside? You already have one at home.”

The actor further spoke about how body shaming affects people.

“When you are growing up you are also part of all jokes. If you are overweight or dark-skinned in this country, people don’t think twice before bullying you. For example if someone is laughing there you feel, kahin ye mujhpe toh nahi hans raha (is he laughing at me?), but in reality that person is not even aware of me.”

--IANS

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