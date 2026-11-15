November 15, 2026 11:35 PM हिंदी

J&K: Fake SPO recruitment racket busted in Kupwara; main accused arrested

J&K: Fake SPO recruitment racket busted in Kupwara; main accused arrested (Photo: IANS)

Kupwara, Nov 15 (IANS) Kupwara Police has unearthed an alleged fake Special Police Officer (SPO) recruitment racket, arresting the main accused for allegedly cheating several unemployed youth by promising them engagement in the Jammu and Kashmir Police in exchange for money.

According to police, the case came to light after a police station in J&K's Kupwara received a written complaint alleging that a person had fraudulently lured several unemployed youth with promises of securing their appointment as SPOs.

The accused allegedly collected approximately Rs 3.90 lakh from the victims and handed them forged recommendation orders purportedly bearing the signatures of senior government officers to establish the credibility of his claims.

Taking swift action on the complaint, Kupwara Police registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

During the investigation, the main accused, identified as Ajaz Ahmad Pandit, son of Bashir Ahmad Pandit and a resident of Nutnoosa, Kupwara, was arrested.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation to verify the authenticity of the alleged forged engagement orders, trace the financial transactions and identify other individuals who may have assisted in the alleged fraud.

Investigators are also examining the possibility of inter-district connections and the involvement of additional accomplices to uncover the full extent of the racket.

Meanwhile, Kupwara Police have urged the public, particularly unemployed youth, to remain vigilant against individuals offering government jobs in exchange for money.

People have been advised to verify all recruitment notifications and appointment-related information through official government channels and report suspicious demands or recruitment fraud to the nearest police station.

District Police Kupwara reiterated its commitment to protecting unemployed youth from fraudulent activities and ensuring strict legal action against those found involved in such offences.

--IANS

brt/dan

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