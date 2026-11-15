Pristine Ganga waters in Haridwar draw praise after major clean-up drive

Haridwar, Nov 15 (IANS) The deep blue and visibly cleaner waters of the Ganga flowing through Haridwar have become a subject of positive discussion across the country and abroad, marking a sharp contrast to earlier concerns over pollution.

Officials attribute this transformation to sustained efforts under the “Namami Gange” project and intensive cleanliness campaigns carried out by the “Pushkar Singh Dhami” government in Uttarakhand.

During Chief Minister Dhami’s tenure, construction of “Sewage Treatment Plants” in towns along the Ganga and its tributaries has been accelerated.

At the same time, drains from smaller settlements that once discharged untreated water into the river have been systematically tapped.

As a result, the basic infrastructure required to keep the Ganga clean has been considerably strengthened.

“Mother Ganga is central to our faith, culture and life-sustaining heritage. Preserving her purity and ensuring her continuous, uninterrupted flow remains the top priority of our government. Under the Namami Gange project, the construction of sewage treatment plants, the tapping of drains and extensive cleanliness campaigns have given fresh momentum to the mission of cleaning the Ganga. The cleanliness drive carried out with active public participation during the Ganga Bandi period is especially commendable. It is our firm resolve to continue effective and sustained efforts to maintain the cleanliness and sanctity of Mother Ganga,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

A major boost came during the recent “Ganga Bandi” period, when the river’s flow was diverted for maintenance.

The Haridwar administration led a comprehensive cleanliness drive involving government departments, religious institutions, voluntary organisations and trade associations.

More than 100 tonnes of waste were collected. The campaign went beyond cleaning the ghats and riverbanks; workers also removed long-accumulated plastic, remnants of ritual offerings and discarded clothing from the riverbed and banks.

When the waters returned to “Har Ki Pauri” with full force on the night of Diwali, the river presented a strikingly pure appearance that drew widespread appreciation.

According to the “Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam,” all 22 drains that previously flowed into the Ganga in the Haridwar stretch have now been tapped and their discharge diverted to treatment plants. Five STPs with a combined capacity of 145 million litres per day are already operational in the city.

An additional STP is under construction in Shivalik Nagar, and eight sewage pumping stations are being developed at different locations to further improve the system.

The state government has underlined that “Maa Ganga” holds a central place in India’s faith, culture and life-sustaining heritage.

Preserving the river’s purity and ensuring its continuous, unhindered flow remains a top priority. Officials said the combination of permanent infrastructure under Namami Gange and large-scale public participation during the Ganga Bandi period has given fresh momentum to the mission of a “Nirmal Ganga.”

The administration continues to work with pilgrims and residents, seeking their cooperation to maintain the cleanliness and sanctity of the river in the days ahead.

--IANS

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