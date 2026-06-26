Jackie Shroff remembers late Yash Johar on 22nd death anniversary, shares heartfelt tribute

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary filmmaker Yash Johar on his 22nd death anniversary on June 26.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a portrait of the late producer along with the caption that read, 'YASH JOHAR JI always in our hearts (6 SEPT 1929 – 26 JUNE 2004).'

Talking about Yash Johar, he was one of Hindi cinema's most respected filmmakers and the founder of Dharma Productions, established in 1976.

The filmmaker has backed some of the most iconic movies of Bollywood like 'Dostana' (1980), 'Agneepath' (1990), 'Gumrah' (1993), 'Duplicate' (1998), 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998), 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' (2001) and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' (2003).

For the uninitiated, Yash Johar passed away on June 26, 2004, at the age of 74, after battling cancer. Following his demise, his son Karan Johar took over Dharma Productions.

Dharma Productions under Karan Johar's leadership went on to deliver many successful films, including 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Student of the Year', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', '2 States', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Raazi', 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and many more.

Karan has also kept his father's legacy alive in a deeply personal way. In 2017, when he welcomed his twins through surrogacy, he named his son Yash, after his late father, while his daughter was named Roohi, an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, he is the only Bollywood actor who never fails to miss out on any important dates such as birth anniversary, death anniversary of important people from the entertainment world.

–IANS

rd/