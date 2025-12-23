Jackie Shroff remembers Shyam Benegal on death anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff remembered veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal on his first death anniversary, paying tribute to the legendary director’s contribution to Indian cinema.

An ardent user of social media, Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he paid a tribute to Benegal. She posted a picture of the late director and wrote: “Shyam Benegal Ji (14 Dec 1934-23 Dec 2024)” written as the caption.

Often regarded as the pioneer of parallel cinema, Benegal is considered as one of the greatest filmmakers post 1970s.

He has been feted with several accolades, including eighteen National Film Awards, a Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his contributions in the field of arts.

He died on 23 December 2024, aged 90, at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, where he was receiving treatment for chronic kidney disease.

Benegal's first four feature films Ankur, Nishant, Manthan and Bhumika made him a pioneer of the new wave film movement of that period.

His "Muslim Women Trilogy" films Mammo, Sardari Begum and Zubeidaa all won National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi. He was awarded the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Talking about Jackie, he was seen on the big screen in the comedy thriller “Housefull 5”. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder mystery comedy, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Jackie will next feature in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

