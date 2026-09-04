Jackie Shroff remembers Rishi Kapoor on his 74th birth anniversary: Always in our hearts

Mumbai, September 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor on his 74th birth anniversary on September 4.

Sharing a collage that celebrates the veteran actor's enduring legacy, Jackie took to his social media account to remember the Bollywood icon.

The collage features a classic still of Rishi Kapoor from his iconic 1980 film Karz, along with a more recent picture of Jackie Shroff and Rishi Kapoor posing together.

Jackie Shroff wrote, “Remembering Rishi ji on his birth anniversary! Always in our hearts”, accompanied by a folded-hands emoticons.

The actor used Mohammed Rafi's evergreen track “Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar” as its background music. The song, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, featured Rishi Kapoor in Karz and remains one of the memorable melodies associated with the actor.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, the two actors appeared in the same films, including Azaad Desh Ke Gulam in 1990, Aurangzeb in 2013 and Chalk n Duster in 2016, but they never actually got the opportunity to properly share the frame in scenes together.

Rishi Kapoor, who was born on September 4, 1952, would have turned 74 this year. Born to legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor belonged to one of Hindi cinema's most influential film families.

His first major appearance came as a child actor in his father's Mera Naam Joker in 1970, in which he played the younger version of Raj Kapoor's character.

His full-fledged debut as a leading hero came with Bobby in 1973 opposite Dimple Kapadia.

Over the decades, Rishi went on to star in films including Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Karz, Naseeb, Prem Rog, Chandni, Saagar, Agneepath, Do Dooni Chaar, Kapoor & Sons and Mulk, among many others.

The actor passed away on April 30, 2020, aged 67, after a battle with leukaemia.

On the personal front, Rishi Kapoor was married to actress Neetu Kapoor, whom he met while working in films.

The couple married on January 22, 1980, and became one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated on-screen and off-screen couples. They appeared together in films such as Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony and Besharam.

They are parents to daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor, who is a Bollywood actor.

–IANS

rd/