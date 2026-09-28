Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday with Sanjay Leela Bhansali & 'Love & War' co-stars

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 44th birthday with his 'Love & War' team, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

The entire team came together for a grand birthday dinner, glimpses of which were shared by the production banner, Bhansali Productions,

on their official Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Today, there’s only Love, no War! Happy birthday Ranbir! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 (sic)."

The picture showed Sanjay Leela Bhansali smiling at the camera in a group photo, alongside Ranbir, Alia and Vicky.

Meanwhile, the first-look posters of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky from the movie have surely piqued the interest of cinema lovers.

On September 24, the makers unveiled the first poster of Ranbir from 'Love & War'.

The picture featured Ranbir in a rugged avatar, with a blood-stained sleeve and a bullet mark on his shirt.

“Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt," the makers captioned the post.

'Love & War' is expected to reach the cinema halls on 21st January 2027.

The project will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Several wishes have been pouring in for Ranbir on his special day.

His mother and veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor, who lovingly calls her son “Rana”, wished him a happy birthday with a heartfelt post.

She revealed that she feels 'blessed' to have her son in her life.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Neetu dropped a picture of herself posing with the 'Barfi' actor. The image has the mother and son duo coming together for a selfie.

The post also had the caption, “Happy happy to you Rana you are mine and I feel blessed (sic).”

--IANS

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