September 28, 2026 5:25 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan wishes ‘the best man in the house’ Ranbir Kapoor on his 44th birthday

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan wishes ‘the best man in the house’ Ranbir Kapoor on his 44th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Soni Razdan, also known for being Alia Bhatt’s mother, marked her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's birthday with a warm social media wish.

Calling him the “best man in the house” and sending him “loads of love and duas”, Soni captioned the post as, “Happy Birthday to the best man in the house. Loads of love and duas always #ranbir”.

Soni shared a picture featuring Ranbir, daughter Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha Kapoor. In the photograph, Ranbir can be seen smiling for the camera, while Alia stands beside her mother Soni, appearing to affectionately kiss her on the cheek.

The picture shared by Soni, appears to be from the Kapoor-Bhatt family's Christmas celebrations. The intimate family frame also features little Raha, although her face has been carefully kept out of the picture to respect her privacy, by Soni.

Alia and Ranbir have consistently maintained that they want to protect their daughter from unnecessary media attention.

For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir’s relationship began after they met while working on Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama 'Brahmastra'.

The couple's romance blossomed during the making of the film, and after dating for a few years, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home in April 2022.

The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November that year.

Professionally, Alia and Ranbir have also reunited for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama 'Love & War', which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir is also gearing up for one of his most ambitious projects, Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1', in which he plays Lord Ram.

Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, while Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 6, 2026.

–IANS

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