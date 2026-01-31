Jackie Shroff pays tribute to yesteryear star Suraiya on 22nd death anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff remembered legendary yesteryear actress Suraiya on her 22nd death anniversary, paying a heartfelt tribute to the iconic star whose grace and talent continue to be cherished by generations of cinema lovers.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a glimpse of Suriya and her song “Nainon Mein Preet” from the 1950 Bollywood drama film “Dastan”.

For the caption, he wrote: “Suraiya Ji (15 June 1929 - 31 Jan 2004).”

Regarded as one of the greatest and finest actresses in the history of Indian cinema, Suraiya was known for her strong on-screen portrayals in a variety of genres. In a career spanning from 1936 to 1964, Suraiya acted in over 70 films and sang 338 songs. She was the most celebrated actress between the mid- to late 1940s and early 1950s and was paid more than her male counterparts.

She sang her first song for Nai Duniya when she was only 12. Suraiya made her first appearance as a child artist with the film Madame Fashion, directed by Jaddanbai. She made her acting debut in Taj Mahal, in which she played Mumtaz Mahal.

The actress went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses in Hindi cinema with films such as Ishaara, Tadbir, Phool, Anmol Ghadi, Omar Khaiyyam, Parwana, Dard, Shair, Dastan, Afsar, Diwana, Bilwamangal, and Mr. Lambu.

Suraiya’s career marked a significant turning point with the highest-grossing releases Vidya, Pyar Ki Jeet, Dillagi and Badi Behen, which brought her widespread public recognition. Suraiya’s final film release was Rustam Sohrab, after which she retired due to poor health. She passed away after suffering from various ailments, including hypoglycemia, ischaemia and insulinoma.

Talking about Jackie, he will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/