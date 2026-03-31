Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Meena Kumari on her 54th death anniversary

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, on March 31, paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary Bollywood icon Meena Kumari on her 54th death anniversary, further remembering her timeless legacy and contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to his social media account, the actor shared a monochrome collage featuring many pictures of the actress, celebrating her timeless elegance.

He wrote, “Remembering Meena Kumari Ji on her death anniversary,” adding a folded hands emoticon.

The collage features multiple iconic portraits of Meena Kumari from her array of movies, and also highlights her expressive eyes.

One of the central frame in the form of a video, captures the actress from her iconic song, “Piya Aiso Jiya Mein Samaye Gayo Re” originally sung by Geeta Dutt.

Talking about Meena Kumari, the actress was often referred to as the “Tragedy Queen” of Bollywood, and was one of the most celebrated actresses of her time.

She delivered unforgettable performances in many movies like Pakeezah, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Baiju Bawra, and Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan, amongst many others, and went on to earni immense critical acclaim and a massive fan following.

The superstar had begun her career as a child artist and went on to become one of the finest performers in Hindi cinema.

She was known especially for her emotive expressions and soulful screen presence.

While she was ruling the roost as a top star in Bollywood in the 60s era, her personal life was marked by struggles.

She was married to filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, though their relationship reportedly later faced difficulties.

Pakeezah, one of her most iconic films, took years to complete due to various challenges, including her deteriorating health.

The film eventually released in 1972 and went on to become a classic.

There were also reports and rumours linking her with actor Dharmendra during her later years, though neither publicly confirmed the relationship.

Meena Kumari, tragically passed away on March 31, 1972, shortly after the release of Pakeezah, following an illness from which she could not recover.

–IANS

rd/