April 24, 2026 9:47 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father Deenanath Mangeshkar on death anniversary

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father Deenanath Mangeshkar on death anniversary

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary musician Deenanath Mangeshkar on his death anniversary on April 24, remembering the stalwart theatre and music artist.

Taking to his social media, Jackie Shroff shared a post featuring a black-and-white portrait image of Deenanath Mangeshkar. The picture shows the late singer in a traditional Maharashtrian cap and attire.

Jackie wrote, “Remembering Deenanath Mangeshkar ji on his death anniversary.”

Talking about Deenanath Mangeshkar, the legend was a renowned classical singer and theatre actor and extremely active in Marathi plays and Natya Sangeet.

Born in 1900, Deenanath Mangeshkar belonged to the Mangeshi area of Goa.

Deenanath Mangeshkar passed away in 1942 at a young age following illness due to financial pressure.

He was married to Shevanti aka Sudhamati Mangeshkar, and the couple had five children, all of whom went on to become extremely popular artists in the field of in Indian music.

eTheirchildren were Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Following Deenanath’s untimely demise, Lata Mangeshkar, the eldest sibling amongst the five, took on the responsibility of supporting the family at a very young age.

She began her career very early at the age of 13, singing her first songs in Marathi cinema.

Over a span of 9 decades, she sang for tthousands ofsongs across languages and earned the title of “Nightingale of India.”

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February 2022, at the age of 92, following aage-related complications

Her sister Asha Bhosle, too went on to carve an extraordinary career in music. Asha was known bas a ersatile singer, with her voice ranging from classical to pop and cabaret.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 following mmulti-organ failureat the age of 92.

She has left behind a legacy of 83 years.

Among the siblings, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar have also contributed significantly to the field of music.

–IANS

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