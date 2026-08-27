Jackie Shroff pays heartfelt tributes to legends Mukesh and Hrishikesh Mukherjee on their death anniversaries

Mumbai, August 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid heartfelt tributes to legendary playback singer Mukesh and acclaimed filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee on their respective death anniversaries on August 27.

Remembering the two stalwarts, he took to his social media account, and shared monochrome pictures of the two legends and remembered them with heartfelt notes.

He paid tribute to Mukesh, who passed away on August 27, 1976, and Hrishikesh Mukherjee, who died on August 27, 2006.

Talking about Mukesh, the legendary singer was born as Mukesh Chand Mathur, and remains one of the most distinctive voices in the history of Hindi film music.

Born on July 22, 1923, he reportedly began his career with ambitions of becoming an actor but eventually found his calling in playback singing.

Mukesh eventually became the voice behind some of Hindi cinema's most enduring songs, including Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein, Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye, Dost Dost Na Raha, Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan, Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen and Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar.

Mukesh's association with Raj Kapoor was particularly special. The two developed a close friendship that began in the 1940s, and Kapoor regarded Mukesh as his “soulful voice”. Mukesh recorded more than 100 songs for Kapoor's films.

Mukesh passed away of a heart attack on August 27, 1976, in Detroit, United States, where he had travelled for a concert.

Jackie also remembered Hrishikesh Mukherjee, affectionately known as ‘Hrishi Da’, who passed away on August 27, 2006.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee was among the filmmakers who transformed the potrayal of ordinary middle-class life in Hindi cinema, adding emotions, relatibility.

Hrishi Da began his career working with filmmaker Bimal Roy as an editor and assistant director after moving to Mumbai.

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He was associated with films such as Do Bigha Zamin, Parineeta and Devdas before making his directorial debut with Musafir in 1957. His second film, Anari, became a major success and earned Raj Kapoor a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Over a career spanning several decades, Mukherjee directed around 40 films, including classics such as Anand, Guddi, Bawarchi, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Gol Maal and Khubsurat.

The ace filmmaker also had a long standing association with Amitabh Bachchan, giving the actor some of his most memorable performances in films including Anand, Abhimaan, Mili and Namak Haraam. His cinema also brought together some of Hindi cinema's biggest stars, including Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema and the Padma Vibhushan. He died on August 27, 2006, aged 84, after prolonged health complications.

---IANS

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