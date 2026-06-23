June 23, 2026 8:51 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff extends warm wishes to Raj Babbar on his 74th birthday

Jackie Shroff extends warm wishes to Raj Babbar on his 74th birthday

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff took to his social media account to extend warm birthday wishes to actor-politician Raj Babbar as the latter celebrates his 74th birthday on June 23.

Jackie shared a classic portrait of the veteran star on his social media account with the caption, "Warm Wishes!" and also tagged Raj Babbar in the post.

The picture shared by Jackie featured a young Raj Babbar dressed in a white tuxedo with a bow tie.

Raj Babbar who was born on June 23, 1952 has been a graduate from the National School of Drama. The actor made his film debut with 'Kissa Kursi Ka' and went on to carve a successful career across Hindi and Punjabi cinema.

He earned much acclaim for films such as 'Insaaf Ka Tarazu', 'Nikaah', 'Aaj Ki Awaaz', 'Agar Tum Na Hote', 'Ziddi', 'Barsaat', 'Yaraana', 'Aankhen' amongst others.

On the personal front, Raj Babbar is married to noted theatre personality and actress Nadira Babbar. With Nadira Babbar, he has two children, daughter Juhi Babbar, a theatre actress - producer and son Arya Babbar, who is an actor. Actor Anup Soni is Raj Babbar's son-in-law, having married Juhi Babbar.

For the uninitiated, Raj Babbar's love story with late actress Smita Patil, made headlines in the 1980s..

Raj Babbar also has a son, actor Prateik Smita Patil, from his relationship with Smita Patil. The acclaimed actress passed away in 1986, shortly after giving birth to Prateik.

On the work front, Raj Babbar was last seen in the family comedy-drama series 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply', where he portrayed Mansukhlal Dholakia.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Sharvari: Every actor dreams of being part of a story that stays with people

Sharvari: Every actor dreams of being part of a story that stays with people

Jackie Shroff extends warm wishes to Raj Babbar on his 74th birthday

Jackie Shroff extends warm wishes to Raj Babbar on his 74th birthday

Keightley signs 2-year extension with Sydney Thunder as WBBL head coach

Keightley signs 2-year extension with Sydney Thunder as WBBL head coach

FIR registered in Lucknow fire tragedy; building owner arrested

FIR registered in Lucknow fire tragedy that killed 18 people; building owners arrested

FIFA WC: Haaland's brace fires Norway into knockouts

FIFA WC: Haaland's brace fires Norway into knockouts

Pallavi Joshi recalls being left speechless after meeting Zeenat Aman on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don’

Pallavi Joshi recalls being left speechless after meeting Zeenat Aman on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don’

US Senate advances bill to counter foreign influence, hidden lobbying

US Senate advances bill to counter foreign influence, hidden lobbying

Shatrughan Sinha recalls Shashi Kapoor being the most cheerful on sets of their 1973 movie 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa'

Shatrughan Sinha recalls Shashi Kapoor being the most cheerful on sets of their 1973 movie 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa'

I've always said he is no slouch: Klose salutes Messi on breaking FIFA WC's all-time scoring record

I've always said he is no slouch: Klose salutes Messi on breaking FIFA WC's all-time scoring record

US targets quantum breakthrough by 2028

US targets quantum breakthrough by 2028