Jackie Shroff extends warm wishes to Jeetendra on his 84th birthday

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff extended warm birthday wishes to the evergreen bollywood superstar Jeetendra on his birthday on April 7.

The actor took to his social media account to wish the legendary actor on his 84th birthday.

Jackie celebrated Jeetendra's birthday with a post featuring a split visual.

On one side Jackie shade a recent video clip where he was seen bumping into Jeetendra at an event. Jackie was seen greeting him with a lot of affection and respect.

On the other part Jackie shared a classic photo of Jeetendra from his younger days in Bollywood.

As the background score for his post Jackie used the legendary actor's iconic track, “Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq” from the film Farz.

For the uninitiated, Jeetendra was fondly known as Bollywood “Jumping Jack”

Jeetendra ruled the silver screen in the ’70s and ’80s era of Bollywood with hits like Himmatwala, Tohfa, Caravan and many more.

On the personal front, the legendary actor is also known as the father of producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and actor Tusshar Kapoor.

Neither of his children, Ekta or Tusshar, chose to marry, but both are proud parents to two sons respectively, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the star made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Hero.

The movie was directed by ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai and also starred actress Meenakshi Seshadri as the lead.

Jackie, then went onto star in many hit movies like King Uncle, Ram Lakhan, Prem Deewane, Bhagam Bhag and many more.

He is the proud father of actor Tiger Shroff.

–IANS

rd/