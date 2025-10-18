Jackie Shroff celebrates 40 years of 'Teri Meherbaniyan'

Mumbai Oct 18 (IANS) Four decades ago today, Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon's Bollywood drama "Teri Meherbaniyan" reached the cinema halls.

As the project completed 40 years of release, Jackie took to the Stories section of his Instagram and dropped a video compilation of some power-packed scenes from Vijay Reddy's directorial, along with the text overlay, "#40YearsOfTeriMeherbaniyan".

Backed by K.C. Bokadia, "Teri Meherbaniyan" is a remake of Vijay Reddy's 1984 Kannada outing "Thaliya Bhagya" starring Shankar Nag. The movie has also been remade in Telugu as "Nammina Bantu", in Malayalam with the name "Ithente Neethi", and in Tamil with the title "Nandri".

The drama features Jackie as Ram, Poonam as Bijli, Raj Kiran as Gopi, Swapna as Sharda, Doggie Brownie as Moti, Asrani as Munim Banwarilal, Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Sardarilal, Amrish Puri as Thakur Vijay Singh, and Satyen Kappu as Bijli's Father.

The drama talks about residents in a remote village suffering under the ruthless Thakur Vijay Singh (Played by Amrish Puri) until the honest newcomer Ram ( Played by Jackie Shroff) challenges him. When Ram helps a young couple elope and get married, Thakur Vijay Singh resorts to brutal revenge.

Aside from the lead cast, Dog Brownie also played a pivotal role in the film, making it a symbol of the unique bond between a man and his most loyal friend.

The technical crew of "Teri Meherbaniyan" has R. Chittibabu on board as the cinematographer, Subhash Sehgal as the editor, and Laxmikant–Pyarelal as the music composer.

Additionally, S. Sundaram has provided the screenplay of the movie.

On Friday, Jackie wished yesteryear actress Simi Garewal on her 78th birthday with a heartfelt post.

Taking to his Instagram, Jackie uploaded a video montage featuring Simi from her younger days. He further included the track “Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha” from her 1980 film “Karz” co-starring Rishi Kapoor in the backdrop.

“My respect always! #happybirthday @simigarewalofficial," Jackie wished in the caption.

--IANS

pm/