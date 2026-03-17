March 17, 2026 3:38 PM हिंदी

Ali Fazal says 'Happy Anniversary Partner' on another year of marital bliss with Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal says 'Happy Anniversary Partner' on another year of marital bliss with Richa Chadha

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal wished Happy Anniversary to his 'Partner' Richa Chadha as he completed another year of marital bliss with his ladylove on Tuesday.

Publishing a couple of goofy photos of the two on his official Instagram handle, Ali wrote the caption, "Happy Anniversary Partner. Today was written. The rest is served. Love Ali (sic)."

"P.S : am not one for dates but this day and the way it played out will remain a great memory. And i love these pictures of us and today is a good day. See It worked out," he went on to add.

Talking about their love saga, Richa and Ali first met on the set of the cult comedy "Fukrey" and soon fell for each other.

The couple made their relationship official back in 2017 as they attended the Venice Film Festival together for the premiere of Ali's Hollywood movie "Victoria and Abdul".

It must be noted that Ali and Richa got married legally in 2020. However, they celebrated their wedding in 2022 with their family and friends in attendance.

In July 2024, the lovebirds welcomed their first child, daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

Both Ali and Richa love to show affection for each other through adorable social media posts.

Recently, Richa expressed her delight at getting to have a sleepover with hubby Ali every night, even after so many years.

Taking to his social media handle, Ali shared a video with Richa standing in front of a giant frame of two hands making a heart.

"Because when you casually just find two hands making a heart shape- thats what you do. I get to do that with you @therichachadha !! Here’s to also your project. Day 1 of shoot today . Am so so proud of you.. #Comingsoon !!!", he captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Richa penned the comment, "I cant believe i get to have a sleepover with you, every night forever."

--IANS

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