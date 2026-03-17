Swayambhu's story is set in a period that just precedes India's golden era: Bharat Krishnamachari

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) Director Bharat Krishnamachari, whose eagerly awaited pan Indian period film 'Swayambhu' is gearing up to hit screens this summer, has now disclosed that the story of the film is set at a time that just precedes the period considered to be India's golden era.

Says Bharat Krishnamachari, “India was an economically flourishing, rich superpower at one time. Our story is set in a period that just precedes this golden period, a time when we went on to become a naval superpower."

"The whole of India was flourishing during the golden era. Our trade with the east-- with countries like China and the West - with kingdoms like Rome and Greece was flourishing. We conquered southeast asia. Seeing our economic growth and technological superiority, several countries across the globe began to make attempts to find a way to trade with us. We were the superpower at that time. This film talks about the start of the superpower era," he explains.

'Swayambhu', which is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year, will feature Telugu star Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead along with actresses Nabha Natesh and Samyuktha. It is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios and presented by Tagore Madhu.The film has triggered huge interest not just in fans but also film buffs for a number of reasons.

It is an already established fact that young hero Nikhil Siddhartha went to Vietnam to train in martial arts for the film. In fact, the young actor became so proficient in the use of swords that he could fight with a sword in either hand.

Sources had disclosed to IANS that it was not just Nikhil Siddhartha who received training in sword fighting and that even the supporting cast received training in sword fighting from experts.

A source had told IANS that a team of Vietnamese sword fighting experts were flown in to train the stunt artistes here who shot for the film. Several hundred artistes were part of the enormous climax sequence that was shot over a period of 60 days at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that the makers had, in November last year, confirmed that the monumental production had officially wrapped its shoot. After an intense two-year journey and 170 days of extensive filming, the team proudly announced the completion of the film.

Rooted in India’s cultural heritage, 'Swayambhu' will delve into untold chapters of the past - stories that extend far beyond traditional tales of kings and wars. At its heart lies the saga of a formidable warrior whose valour shaped an era.

--IANS

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