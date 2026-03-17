New Zealand players gain big in latest women’s T20I rankings after victory over SA

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) New Zealand’s top white-ball performers have reaped the rewards in the latest update to the ICC Women’s Player Rankings, following a dominant showing in recent home series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The White Ferns are currently hosting South Africa in a five-match T20I series and made a flying start with an emphatic 80-run victory at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. While skipper Melie Kerr led the charge with a blistering 78-run knock, earning the Player of the Match award, many of her teammates made significant gains in the updated ICC rankings.

Hard-hitting opener Georgia Plimmer climbed nine spots to 41st in the T20I batters’ rankings after her impactful innings of 63. Meanwhile, Jess Kerr improved by 11 places to 23rd, achieving a new career-high rating among T20I bowlers.

Adding to the White Ferns’ list of success stories, former New Zealand captain Sophie Devine jumped six places to 11th in the T20I all-rounders’ list, following a four-wicket haul against the Proteas. The veteran all-rounder continues to defy age, making a major impact with both bat and ball.

The updated rankings also reflected New Zealand’s dominance in the recently completed three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which the White Ferns swept 3-0. Maddy Green moved up five spots to 17th, while Melie Kerr climbed two places to equal 19th. Isabella Gaze also improved her position, rising three places to 61st in the ODI batters’ rankings.

On the bowling front, Rosemary Mair and Bree Illing made notable progress, advancing seven and five places to 58th and 79th, respectively, in the ODI bowlers’ rankings. Zimbabwe’s Nomvelo Sibanda also recorded a career-high rise of eight spots to equal 49th following impressive performances during the series, highlighting her growing influence in international cricket.

New Zealand and South Africa played out the second T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, with the latter clinching an 18-run victory to level the series 1-1.

--IANS

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