March 17, 2026 3:38 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar reveals how IPl served as inspiration for Mumbai Clean League

Akshay Kumar reveals how IPl served as inspiration for Mumbai Clean League

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who currently hosts the reality game show ‘Wheel of Fortune India’, has shared the core idea behind Mumbai Clean League.

The actor shared that the league drew its core idea from the Indian Premier League. It blends the elements of a highly commercial sports and entertainment league with the civic responsibilities.

The actor said, “As we see IPL, Indian Premier League, an idea came to my mind from there, so I told Amit Satham ji and sir that why not make a Mumbai Clean League, in which everyone will participate, because our city, Mumbai, every person, I mean, you all know that approximately 250 million people live here, and everyone wants a good life. The place is small, Mumbai is small, but there is a lot of energy here, and it is a financial place of our country also”.

“So, why don't we, everybody wants to live very happily, in a very clean environment, polluted free, completely, so let's try and do something. See, since childhood, whenever we go to school, we have a sports day, we have an allocation day, we have a monitor, someone comes first, someone comes second, someone comes third, so our mindset has always been like this. So, I just told Gagrani ji, ‘Why don't we do this, let's start a league, where the whole of Mumbai will come, and participate in the competition’”, he added.

The Mumbai Clean League is a civic initiative in Mumbai aimed at improving urban cleanliness through structured competition among city wards. It is launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, it ranks areas based on waste management, sanitation, citizen participation, and innovation in recycling. The league format encourages accountability among officials while involving residents, housing societies, and local groups.

Regular audits, surprise inspections, and public dashboards ensure transparency. It aligns with broader national efforts like Swachh Bharat Mission, pushing behavioral change alongside infrastructure upgrades to make the city cleaner and more sustainable.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Nifty Next 50 leads gains in February, midcaps top charts annually: Report

Nifty Next 50 leads gains in February, midcaps top charts annually: Report

Mrunal Thakur seeks Bappa's blessings during her visit to Pune

Mrunal Thakur seeks Bappa's blessings during her visit to Pune

Ryan Gosling says he got the manuscript of 'Project Hail Mary' at the start of COVID 19! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Ryan Gosling says he got the manuscript of 'Project Hail Mary' at the start of COVID 19!

NPCI expands its UPI acceptance in Sri Lanka to boost economy, tourists' experience

NPCI expands its UPI acceptance in Sri Lanka to boost economy, tourists' experience

Swayambhu's story is set in a period that just precedes India's golden era: Bharat Krishnamachari (Photo Credit: Bharat Krishnamachari/Instagram)

Swayambhu's story is set in a period that just precedes India's golden era: Bharat Krishnamachari

New Zealand players gain big in latest women’s T20I rankings after victory over SA

New Zealand players gain big in latest women’s T20I rankings after victory over SA

Ali Fazal says 'Happy Anniversary Partner' on another year of marital bliss with Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal says 'Happy Anniversary Partner' on another year of marital bliss with Richa Chadha

Akshay Kumar reveals how IPl served as inspiration for Mumbai Clean League

Akshay Kumar reveals how IPl served as inspiration for Mumbai Clean League

Total sown area in ongoing summer season crosses 36.2 lakh hectares

Total sown area in ongoing summer season crosses 36.2 lakh hectares: Govt

Sanjay Dutt-Nora Fatehi song controversy: Makers to release the new version soon

Sanjay Dutt-Nora Fatehi song controversy: Makers to release the new version soon