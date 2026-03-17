Akshay Kumar reveals how IPl served as inspiration for Mumbai Clean League

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who currently hosts the reality game show ‘Wheel of Fortune India’, has shared the core idea behind Mumbai Clean League.

The actor shared that the league drew its core idea from the Indian Premier League. It blends the elements of a highly commercial sports and entertainment league with the civic responsibilities.

The actor said, “As we see IPL, Indian Premier League, an idea came to my mind from there, so I told Amit Satham ji and sir that why not make a Mumbai Clean League, in which everyone will participate, because our city, Mumbai, every person, I mean, you all know that approximately 250 million people live here, and everyone wants a good life. The place is small, Mumbai is small, but there is a lot of energy here, and it is a financial place of our country also”.

“So, why don't we, everybody wants to live very happily, in a very clean environment, polluted free, completely, so let's try and do something. See, since childhood, whenever we go to school, we have a sports day, we have an allocation day, we have a monitor, someone comes first, someone comes second, someone comes third, so our mindset has always been like this. So, I just told Gagrani ji, ‘Why don't we do this, let's start a league, where the whole of Mumbai will come, and participate in the competition’”, he added.

The Mumbai Clean League is a civic initiative in Mumbai aimed at improving urban cleanliness through structured competition among city wards. It is launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, it ranks areas based on waste management, sanitation, citizen participation, and innovation in recycling. The league format encourages accountability among officials while involving residents, housing societies, and local groups.

Regular audits, surprise inspections, and public dashboards ensure transparency. It aligns with broader national efforts like Swachh Bharat Mission, pushing behavioral change alongside infrastructure upgrades to make the city cleaner and more sustainable.

--IANS

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