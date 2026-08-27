Jack Miller and Prima Pramac Yamaha to part ways after 2026 MotoGP season

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Australian rider Jack Miller and Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP will part ways at the end of the 2026 season, bringing the curtains down on the five-season collaboration in two chapters. Yamaha Racing confirmed the development ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix and thanked the Australian for his contribution to the team.

The announcement also notes that Miller's MotoGP journey would come to an end. He made his premier-class debut in 2015 and won four races across several teams, namely Honda, Ducati, KTM and Yamaha.

"Jack joined Yamaha at an important stage of our MotoGP project and immediately became a valuable contributor. His technical understanding, openness to feedback, and relentless commitment helped us move forward in several areas," Yamaha Motor Racing managing director Paolo Pavesio said in a statement.

Pramac Racing team principal Paolo Campinoti also heaped praise on the Aussie rider, emphasising the rider's contributions to the team. "Some riders pass through a team, while others leave a lasting mark on its history, and Jack certainly belongs to the second group. Over the time he has spent with us, he has become an important part of the Prima Pramac story, both through what he has achieved on track and through the person he has been within our team," Campinoti said.

"We are naturally sorry that our journey together is coming to an end, but this is part of the decisions that have to be made in our sport. We wish Jack and his family every success for whatever comes next. The door will always be open for him, because once you're part of the Prima Pramac family, you'll always be part of it," he added.

According to Fox Sports, Miller is expected to sign a deal with Yamaha in the World Superbikes series in 2027. Miller joined Prima Pramac Yamaha in 2025 to support the launch of Yamaha's new project. He was instrumental in providing technical contributions and machine insights, alongside his on-field work.

Miller joined the premier class in 2015 and is a four-time MotoGP race winner. He helped develop the Prima Pramac Yamaha machine in 2025, achieving his best finish of fifth at the USA GP. He also competed in the 46th edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours.

--IANS

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