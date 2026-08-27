Iulia Vantur shares video playing with Salman Khan’s pet Sukh, calls it 'the cutest love’

Mumbai, August 27 (IANS) Romanian singer and actor Iulia Vantur shared an adorable video of herself playing with a pet dog of the Chow Chow breed. Going by the looks of it, it seems to be Salman Khan’s pet dog Sukh.

The actress giving fans a glimpse of her affectionate bond with the furry companion, took to her social media account and shared a video in which she is seen cuddling and playing with the fluffy white dog. She captioned the post as, “The cutest love ma’sukh. Happy International Dog’s Day to all the little hearts that fills up our life with love and joy. Thank u.”

The video shows Iulia holding Sukh close to her as the pet comfortably sits beside her and us seen affectionately hugging and caressing him.

For the uninitiated, Sukh has also featured on Salman’s social media. In January this year, the Bollywood superstar shared pictures with the pet, including one in which he is seen crouching beside Sukh and gently petting him.

In another picture, Salman is seen embracing the dog. Sharing the photographs, he wrote, “MY SUKH”

Salman has frequently given fans glimpses of his love for animals and his pets through social media.

Iulia’s latest post also comes amid years of speculation surrounding her equation with Salman. The two have been rumoured to be dating for quite a few years. However, neither Iulia nor Salman has publicly acknowledged being in a relationship.

On the professional front, the Romanian singer recently performed “Teri Meri Prem Kahani” at the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall in the presence of Pope Leo XIV and other guests. The song was initially a part of Salman’s 2011 film Bodyguard. She.

Further, Iulia has since established herself as a singer in the Indian music industry, lending her voice to songs including “Every Night And Day”, “Veere” and “Selfish”.

On the international front, Iulia was also seen at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where she represented Echoes of Us. She walked the red carpet in an ice-blue gown for the film’s premiere and had shared pictures and videos from the prestigious festival on her social media account.

–IANS

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