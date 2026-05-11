Iulia Vantur shares pictures with Salman Khan’s parents: Lucky to be blessed with their love

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Celebrating Mother’s Day, actress-singer Iulia Vantur shared a string of images featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s parents, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and Helen, along with pictures of her mother.

Sharing a motley of pictures on the photo-sharing application, Iulia shared that she’s lucky to be blessed with “their love.”

“Happy Mother’s Day! I m so grateful and lucky to be blessed with their love, with their warm, loving and protective hand holding mine, no matter what. I love u,” She wrote in the caption.

Iulia added: “Happy mother’s day to all the amazing women who’ve been there for mine like a mother does. Happy mother’s day to u Woman!”

Born in Romania, Iulia was previously a TV presenter. She made her singing debut in India with Himesh Reshammiya's Every Night And Day. She later lent her vocal prowess for tracks in Salman Khan’s films such as “Radhe”, “Sultan” and “Race 3”.

In March, Iulia shared a picture with Salma Khan, veteran actress Helen and his niece Ayat Sharma on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Behind every strong person is a stronger woman who raised them. I’m a blessed daughter And from them I ve learned how to live with courage, kindness, compassion and strength. Happy Women’s Day to the women who made me feel (sic).”

In February, she recorded her track "Tere Sang" at Arijit Singh's studio in his Jiaganj house and described it as “an extremely humbling experience for her."

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she added that it helped her realize that Arijit is all about music and helping others. She was asked, "Was the song recorded over here or at Arjiti Singh's studio in Jiaganj."

--IANS

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