Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade’s ‘The India Story’ to hit screens on July 24

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) Director Chettan DK's eagerly awaited socio-national drama 'The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress', featuring actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on July 24 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the announcement, MIG Productions and Studios, one of the production houses producing the film, said, "The field that feeds you. The field that buries you. #TheIndiaStory, Slow Poison In Progress, In Cinemas 24th July 2026. Releasing in 3 languages #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu #IndiasMostShockingTruth."

After unveiling an intense and thought-provoking poster, the makers of 'The India Story' have announced that the teaser of the film will be out soon.

Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles, the socio-national drama has already started creating buzz for its gripping theme and striking visuals. The film is being presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios.

Directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde, The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress explores the alarming consequences of chemical misuse, particularly in pesticide farming and its impact on public health. The recently released poster offers a glimpse into the disturbing yet important subject that the film aims to address.

Moving beyond the story of an individual or a family, the narrative reflects a much larger crisis affecting countless lives across the country. The film intends to highlight the hidden dangers of industrial negligence and the urgent need for awareness and accountability.

The makers have hinted that the teaser will offer audiences a deeper look into the hard-hitting world of The India Story, building anticipation around the film’s socially relevant premise. Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, coming together on screen for the first time, are expected to bring emotional depth and intensity to the narrative with their impactful performances.

Backed by co-producers Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, and further elevated by the work of DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave, the film is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language.

--IANS

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