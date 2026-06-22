Iulia Vantur calls Salman Khan's father Salim Khan as a ‘pillar in her life', wishes him on Father's day

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress and singer Iulia Vantur marked Father's Day on June 21, with an emotional post dedicated to two important father figures in her life - her own father and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

The actress shared a carousel of pictures on her social media account, and expressed her gratitude and love for them both.

In one of the pictures posted by Iulia, showed her sharing a cheerful moment with Salim Khan as the two looked at a mobile phone together.

The carousel also featured many other pictures and moments with her own father.

Sharing the post, Iulia wrote, 'Happy Father's day! To My dad who raised me and to the one who watched me grow. Both pillars in my life. I love u. Today is also #musicday and #yogaday and i ve realised that they are all interconnected. Music, yoga/spirituality. The love fr music I’ve got from my dad and it continued to grow in India. The wisdom, the dept, the stillness of yoga I ve understood having the father figure in my life. Blessed and grateful. #fathersday #music #yoga (sic).'

In her carousel post, she also shared a video of her singing the iconic song Teri Meri Prem Kahani' from Salman Khan's hit movie bodyguard, while at the Vatican City and in front of The Pope.

In her note, Iulia further credited her father for instilling in her a love for music from an early age. She further reflected on how that passion continued to grow after she moved to India.

This is not the first time the actress has expressed her heart out for Salman Khan's parents. Earlier on account of Mother’s Day, Iulia Vantur had shared a string of pictures featuring Salman Khan’s parents, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and Helen, along with pictures of her mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day! I m so grateful and lucky to be blessed with their love, with their warm, loving and protective hand holding mine, no matter what. I love u,” She wrote in the caption.

Iulia added, “Happy mother’s day to all the amazing women who’ve been there for mine like a mother does. Happy mother’s day to u Woman!”

–IANS

rd/