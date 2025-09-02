It’s not right to say bad about him: Muzaffarpur women slam Oppn for abusing PM Modi, mother

Muzaffarpur, Sep 2 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, charging that leaders from the Opposition bloc had verbally abused his mother during a public campaign, women in Muzaffarpur expressed anger and disappointment.

They condemned the remarks as an affront not only to the Prime Minister but to every mother and sister in India, asserting that such personal attacks were deeply disrespectful.

Speaking to IANS after a video conference interaction with Jeevika Didis under the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited programme by PM Modi, several women voiced their support for the Prime Minister and said that, despite political differences, no one should cross the line of dignity by dragging a leader’s mother into political discourse.

Phool Devi, one of the attendees, said, “The way Prime Minister Modi shared his pain touched me as a mother. No one should say bad things about anyone’s mother. Whether it is the Prime Minister or the President, abusive language against a mother is unacceptable. A mother is a mother, and her dignity must be protected.”

Guddi Devi, another attendee, turned the conversation towards the empowerment programmes, saying the schemes introduced under the Jeevika initiative had transformed lives.

“Jeevika Didi helped me a lot. I have given loans to many women, and it is a big help in strengthening women’s empowerment,” she added.

Sunita Devi, another participant, echoed similar feelings.

“I received Rs 10,000 through the programme, and from this, we started a small business. But what happened with PM Modi and his mother is wrong. It’s not good to abuse him, because he is doing a lot for the country. As women, we should respect all mothers,” she said.

Nibha Kumari shared how Jeeivika Didis are helping.

“Now, Jeevika Didis can get loans at lower interest rates. We also receive 125 units of free electricity, which makes a huge difference. With these facilities, women can do business and become self-reliant. But at the same time, we believe personal insults have no place in politics.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi virtually launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited. He called it a significant step toward women’s empowerment, enabling lakhs of women associated with Jeevika groups across Bihar’s villages to access financial support seamlessly.

Addressing the launch, the Prime Minister said, “On this auspicious Tuesday, a highly promising initiative is being inaugurated. Mothers and sisters in Bihar are being provided a new facility through the Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh. It will help them expand their work and businesses. The digital system will allow transactions via mobile phone without the need for physical visits. I congratulate the mothers and sisters of Bihar and commend Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the state government for this remarkable step.”

The Prime Minister stressed that “empowered women are the foundation of a developed India.”

He said that his government has continuously worked to reduce the hardships faced by women by ensuring access to toilets, houses, clean drinking water, healthcare, rations, and schemes for income generation.

Striking an emotional chord, the Prime Minister recalled Bihar’s tradition of reverence for matrushakti (maternal power). “Bihar has always placed mothers on the highest pedestal. Here, Ganga Maiya, Kosi Maiya, Gandaki Maiya, and Punpun Maiya are worshipped with devotion. Janaki ji, the daughter of Bihar, is honoured across the world as Sita Mata. Chhathi Maiya Puja is celebrated as a blessing for all. During Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped across the country, and in Bihar, Satbahini Puja—worshipping seven sisters—is also a tradition,” PM Modi said.

He added that this faith defines Bihar’s identity. Quoting a local verse, he reminded the audience that no one can ever replace a mother, and that respect for motherhood is central to India’s values.

However, the Prime Minister’s speech turned sombre when he addressed the alleged abusive remarks against his mother made from an Opposition campaign stage.

“I never imagined that from a platform in Bihar, such insulting remarks would be made against my mother. These were not just words against me or my family. They were an insult to every mother, every sister, and every daughter of this nation. The sorrow I feel in my heart is shared by every household in Bihar. This pain is not mine alone—it is a collective wound,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks appeared to have struck a chord with the women in Muzaffarpur, who strongly condemned the incident.

“A mother is above politics. We can agree or disagree with leaders on policies, but to abuse a mother is against our culture and values. We stand with PM Modi ji on this,” said Sunita Devi.

Many of the Jeevika Didis stressed that the issue went beyond politics.

“We are mothers, sisters, and daughters. The dignity of a mother is everyone’s dignity. If someone speaks badly about the Prime Minister’s mother, it feels as though they have spoken badly about us,” said Phool Devi.

Others linked the issue to the broader theme of women’s empowerment. “When women are respected, society moves forward. But if we start abusing mothers, then where is the respect? We should focus on building society, not insulting women,” said Nibha Kumar.

