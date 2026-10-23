'No specific incident': ITBP chief's remarks on China reflect routine preparedness, deployments, say sources

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Amid commotion over Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur's remarks on the situation on the China border, sources stressed the comments were made in the context of routine operational preparedness and force deployment along the frontier and were not linked to any specific incident.

According to the sources, the ITBP, which guards India's borders with China, operates in accordance with government policies, instructions issued under different circumstances and established standard operating procedures.

The paramilitary force may issue an official statement on the matter soon.

ITBP chief Kapur had said on Thursday that face-offs with Chinese troops had occurred at several locations along the border in Arunachal Pradesh in recent days and that the situation was continuing.

"In the past few days, a situation arose where face-offs happened at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, and it still continues," Kapur told ITBP personnel at a force base in Rajasthan's Alwar.

The ITBP chief, who is scheduled to retire at the end of this month, also highlighted the formation of a new combat unit, the Shaurya Commandos, saying the personnel had demonstrated their capabilities during the ongoing face-offs with Chinese PLA troops at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the commandos would be deployed in every border battalion, giving the force an enhanced operational capability and a distinct identity.

The ITBP, established in 1962, is responsible for guarding the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. The force plays a crucial role in maintaining security along the Himalayan frontier, where challenging terrain and extreme weather conditions pose significant operational challenges.

Kapur's remarks come amid continuing efforts by India and China to stabilise bilateral relations following years of military tensions along the LAC.

Last month, Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani said at the NDTV Defence Summit that the situation along the border was stable and there was no cause for concern.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also stressed last week that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas was essential for normalising relations between the two countries. He cautioned that any disruption along the frontier would have consequences for bilateral ties.

India and China have been working to rebuild relations after reaching an understanding in October 2024 to resolve the military standoff in eastern Ladakh, which had continued for more than four years and severely strained bilateral ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited India on September 12-13 to attend the BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to the country in seven years. He also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review relations and discuss ways to improve cooperation.

--IANS

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