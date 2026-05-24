Iran not seeking nuclear weapons, says President Pezeshkian

Tehran, May 24 (IANS) Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said that Iran is ready to assure the world that they are not seeking nuclear weapons, local media reported.

"We are ready to assure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons, Iran is not seeking unrest in the region, it is the Zionist regime that is using every opportunity to keep war and unrest alive," said Pezeshkian, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

He noted that the government’s priority is to ensure the livelihoods of people and said that despite the problems, officials are working around the clock to meet people’s needs.

"We announced during the time of our martyred Imam, and we announce now that we are ready to assure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons, we are not seeking unrest in the region. The one seeking to destabilise the region is the Israeli regime, which is pursuing the plan of 'Greater Israel'," Pezeshkian said regarding the recent negotiations between Tehran and the United States, the report noted.

"We and the negotiators will not compromise the country's honour and pride in any way," he highlighted.

Addressing the people of Iran, he thanked them for their savings and asked them to think about efficiency in terms of energy and fuel.

In a meeting with managers of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in Tehran on Sunday, Pezeshkian also said that no decision will be made in Iran outside the framework of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and without the coordination and permission of the Supreme Leader, noted the report.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday, while addressing a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, said that "significant progress" has been made in diplomatic efforts involving the US and Iran, while indicating that "good news" regarding the Strait of Hormuz could emerge in the coming hours.

Rubio also reiterated US President Donald Trump's stance that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon.

--IANS

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