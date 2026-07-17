Loco pilot of India’s first hydrogen train underwent special training, lauds safety rating

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered passenger train from Haryana’s Jind, marking a major step towards cleaner and more sustainable rail transportation, the loco pilot highlighted the unique features.

Speaking on the occasion, loco pilot Chandrakant Kumar highlighted the unique features of the hydrogen-powered train, saying, “It's too good... The special feature of this train is that it runs on hydrogen and does not cause pollution. It does not emit carbon. This is a very good development and makes it different from other trains, which run on diesel or electricity. This train will operate using hydrogen. Hydrogen is separated from water, from which this train will run.”

Kumar said the operating staff underwent specialised training in Chennai before being assigned to operate the new train.

“Training was given in Chennai for four days,” the loco pilot informed.

Explaining the safety features of the train, Kumar said the system has been designed with advanced mechanisms to ensure safe operations.

“The safety rating is very high. In smoke, in leakage, in flames, it works differently. For operating it, a very comfortable system is provided to loco pilots. In this train, all safety systems are automatic,” he said.

Kumar also explained the speed capabilities of the train, saying, “The speed is 110 kmph, but here it will run at 75 kmph as that section has a speed limit of 75 kmph.”

PM Modi inaugurated the hydrogen-powered train from Jind, Haryana, with the service set to operate on the Jind-Sonipat route. The launch marks India’s entry into a select group of countries exploring hydrogen technology for cleaner rail transportation.

The project reflects Indian Railways’ focus on innovation, energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable transport, while supporting India’s clean energy goals and net-zero carbon emission targets.

The Jind-Sonipat section has been selected as the pilot route for hydrogen train operations. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been established at Jind, and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas.

With the launch, India joins countries including Germany, Japan, China and the United States that are exploring hydrogen-powered rail systems. As the technology remains in an early stage, only a limited number of nations currently operate or test such trains.

--IANS

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