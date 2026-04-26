ISSF Junior World Cup: India clinch two medals on final day to finish on top of medal tally

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Hemant Burman secured silver in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event while Zuhair Khan and Addya Katyal won bronze medal in the Trap Mixed Team event as India finished at the top of the medal table with a total of 16 medals: five gold, six silver, and five bronze, in the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle, Pistol, and Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

In the day's first final, Hemant Burman secured a silver by scoring 351.7 across all three positions in the 50m 3-Position event. The 18-year-old qualifying in seventh place with a score of 578-24x was joined in the final by Vedant Nitin Waghmare and Rohit Kanyan, who scored 581 and 580, respectively. Rohit finished sixth in the final with 311.9, while Vedant placed seventh with 300.5.

Oleg Noskov from Kazakhstan set a new world junior record with a score of 355.6, earning the gold medal. Nikita Solokov from Uzbekistan took bronze with a score of 341.2. The other Indian qualifiers, Manvendra Singh Shekhawat (578-23x), Kushagra Singh Rajawat (576-24x), and Hithesh Srinivasan (574-26x), did not make it into the top eight.

In the Junior World Cup's final event, Zuhair Khan and Addya Katyal earned the bronze medal with a final score of 19. They qualified for the medal rounds with a score of 137. The duo, who were in silver-medal position after the first two series, faltered in the third series when Addya missed four of her five shots, and Zuhair missed one, dropping them to bronze-medal position.

Bence Doeboerhegyi and Anna Nyitrai from Hungary secured the gold medal with a new world junior record of 32 points, while neutral athletes Ramir Nikolaev and Kseniia Tatarinova took silver with a score of 25.

In the 50m Rifle Prone Women event, all Indian shooters, Tejal Nathawat, Yugeshwari Bais, Anushka Thokur, and Khwaish Sharma, finished without winning medals.

The Indian junior athletes will now turn their attention to the ISSF Junior World Championship, the flagship event on the calendar, scheduled to take place in Suhl, Germany, in June.

--IANS

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