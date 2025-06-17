June 17, 2025 8:49 PM हिंदी

Israeli defence minister warns Khamenei of Saddam's fate over war crimes

Jerusalem, June 17 (IANS) Accusing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of committing war crimes against Israeli civilians, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday warned that he could end with a fate similar to former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein who was captured by US troops and executed for crimes against humanity.

"I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and firing missiles at Israeli civilians. He [Khamenei] should remember what happened to the dictator in the country neighbouring Iran who went down this path against the State of Israel," Israel's Ynet news quoted Katz as saying.

Katz made it clear that Israel is not engaged in any negotiations with Iran to halt the deadly aerial conflict that began with a large-scale Israeli strike on Friday.

"We are not engaged in any negotiations, and we will not allow harm to Israeli civilians," Katz told reporters during a visit to Herzliya, a coastal city north of Tel Aviv, where a missile fired from Iran struck earlier.

Katz said Israel would continue its offensive until Iran is no longer capable of launching missiles against Israeli territory.

Asked whether the United States might join Israel's military campaign, Katz said Washington was already assisting in defending Israel against some of the Iranian attacks.

"At the moment, it is assisting us in defending against some of the attacks," he said, Xinhua news agency reported. "The decisions of the US President are the decisions of the United States. We will respect any decision and appreciate any assistance."

The conflict erupted on Friday when Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, declaring its goal was to dismantle Iran's nuclear programme.

Iranian officials say the Israeli strikes have killed hundreds of people, including civilians.

In Israel, both military and residential sites have been struck, with 24 people killed, according to Israeli authorities.

