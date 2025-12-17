December 17, 2025 9:49 PM हिंदी

IRDAI entities should adopt ‘1600’ calling series by Feb 15, 2026: TRAI

IRDAI entities should adopt ‘1600’ calling series by Feb 15, 2026: TRAI

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has mandated that entities regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) should adopt ‘1600’ series numbers by February 15, 2026, the government said on Wednesday.

TRAI's direction requires IRDAI‑regulated firms to use 1600‑series numbers for service and transactional calls to enhance consumer trust, curb spam and prevent voice‑call fraud, an official statement said.

The '1600' series helps customers clearly distinguish the official service and transactional calls from other commercial communications.

Entities continuing to use standard 10-digit numbers for service and transactional calls should shift to 1600 series numbers to reduce the risk of fraudulent or misleading calls being made in the guise of trusted financial institutions, it said.

TRAI said that about 570 entities related to Telecom Service Providers and BFSI have already adopted 1600‑series numbers, subscribing to more than 3,000 numbers.

The Ministry of Communications said in the statement that the deadline was set in consultation with IRDAI and follows earlier mandatory adoptions of the '1600' series for entities regulated by the Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

The '1600' series is a phone numbering range exclusively designated for all voice calls originating from regulated entities in the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and securities sectors.

The government had earlier noted the misuse of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) and Primary Rate Interface (PRI) telecom lines for bulk spam. Options under discussion include issuing these lines from a designated number range and imposing additional safeguards to ensure responsible use.

TRAI had earlier informed that a major pilot project is underway to give consumers more control over commercial communications by replacing unverifiable, offline consents with a secure digital consent framework. This will enable consumers to digitally register, review, and revoke consents through a simple, unified and tamper-proof interface

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for showing India’s robust manufacturing in bad light (Photo: IANS)

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for showing India’s robust manufacturing in bad light

‘No PUC, no fuel’ rule to be enforced from tomorrow: Delhi Minister

‘No PUC, no fuel’ rule to be enforced from tomorrow: Delhi Minister

Ishita Dutta feels ‘best trips are unplanned ones’ as she shares anniversary special getaway video

Ishita Dutta feels ‘best trips are unplanned ones’ as she shares anniversary special getaway video

Rights body slams Pakistan govt for use of force against Imran Khan supporters (File image)

Rights body slams Pakistan govt for use of force against Imran Khan supporters

Political party flags concerns over prolonged power cuts, internet blackouts in PoK

Political party flags concerns over prolonged power cuts, internet blackouts in PoK

Indian pharma exports up over 9 pc in 2024-25: Govt

Indian pharma exports up over 9 pc in 2024-25: Govt

Veer Ahlawat fires a second straight 65 to build a three-shot lead in Round Two of the CIDCO Open 2025 at the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) in Navi Mumbai. Photo credit: PGTI

CIDCO Open 2025: Veer Ahlawat fires a second straight 65 to build a three-shot lead in Round Two

Pakistan's ideological narrative fuels minority persecution and regional instability: Report

Pakistan's ideological narrative fuels minority persecution and regional instability: Report

Bondi terrorist attack exposes Australia's failure to confront anti-Semitism: Report

Bondi terrorist attack exposes Australia's failure to confront anti-Semitism: Report

PM SVANidhi scheme brings new life to street vendors, frees them from debt traps (Photo: IANS)

PM SVANidhi scheme brings new life to street vendors, frees them from debt traps