December 17, 2025 9:51 PM हिंदी

World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag rally past Liang/Wang to open campaign with statement win

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rally past China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang to open campaign with statement win in the World Tour Finals in Beijing, China, on Wednesday. Photo credit: BWF

Hangzhou, Dec 17 (IANS) India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, began their BWF World Tour Finals 2025 campaign on a strong note with a gutsy comeback win over China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Up against a pair that had won four of their last five meetings, the World No. 3 Indians showed resilience and control to prevail 12-21, 22-20, 21-14 in a high-intensity contest that lasted just over an hour. The victory gives Satwik and Chirag an early boost in a fiercely competitive Group B, which also features Malaysia’s Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.

Satwik and Chirag started brightly but lost momentum in the opening game as the Chinese duo took control to close it out 21-12. The Indians responded strongly in the second, absorbing pressure and staying composed in the closing stages to edge it 22-20 after trailing for the early parts. Carrying that momentum into the decider, Satwik and Chirag stamped their authority, pulling away after an early exchange to seal the match 21-14.

The Indian pair will next face Alfian and Fikri on Thursday as they look to seal a semifinal berth in the season-ending showpiece. Alfian and Fikri started with a defeat to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik 24-22, 19-21, 19-21 on Wednesday.

Group A comprises the top-seeded pair Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae of Korea, Wei Chong Man/Wun Tee Kai of Malaysia, Sabai Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia, along with Chiu Hsiang-Chieh/Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei.

In other matches on Wednesday, Women's World No.1 An Se Young of South Korea defeated Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani, with the top-seed struggling to win 21-16, 8-21, 21-8.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for showing India’s robust manufacturing in bad light (Photo: IANS)

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for showing India’s robust manufacturing in bad light

‘No PUC, no fuel’ rule to be enforced from tomorrow: Delhi Minister

‘No PUC, no fuel’ rule to be enforced from tomorrow: Delhi Minister

Ishita Dutta feels ‘best trips are unplanned ones’ as she shares anniversary special getaway video

Ishita Dutta feels ‘best trips are unplanned ones’ as she shares anniversary special getaway video

Rights body slams Pakistan govt for use of force against Imran Khan supporters (File image)

Rights body slams Pakistan govt for use of force against Imran Khan supporters

Political party flags concerns over prolonged power cuts, internet blackouts in PoK

Political party flags concerns over prolonged power cuts, internet blackouts in PoK

Indian pharma exports up over 9 pc in 2024-25: Govt

Indian pharma exports up over 9 pc in 2024-25: Govt

Veer Ahlawat fires a second straight 65 to build a three-shot lead in Round Two of the CIDCO Open 2025 at the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) in Navi Mumbai. Photo credit: PGTI

CIDCO Open 2025: Veer Ahlawat fires a second straight 65 to build a three-shot lead in Round Two

Pakistan's ideological narrative fuels minority persecution and regional instability: Report

Pakistan's ideological narrative fuels minority persecution and regional instability: Report

Bondi terrorist attack exposes Australia's failure to confront anti-Semitism: Report

Bondi terrorist attack exposes Australia's failure to confront anti-Semitism: Report

PM SVANidhi scheme brings new life to street vendors, frees them from debt traps (Photo: IANS)

PM SVANidhi scheme brings new life to street vendors, frees them from debt traps