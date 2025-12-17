Sonali Bendre opens up about being the extreme opposite of her 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' character 'Preeti'

Mumbai Dec 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, in a candid conversation with star couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, spoke about how her real-life personality is starkly different from her Hum Saath Saath Hain character, Preeti.

“I am nothing of that sort. ‘Not like that at all,’ said Sonali. “Don’t you know me?” she further asked Bharti.

During the fun conversation on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbaachiya’s podcast, where Sonali was the guest, Singh recalled Sonali’s portrayal of a calm, soft-spoken Preeti in Hum Saath Saath Hain and said that the actress appeared “lovely, innocent and absolutely calm” on screen.

Bharti also added that Sonali seemed perfectly fit to essay the role of an introverted, soft and shy character.

Reacting to this perception, Sonali quickly clarifies that she is nothing like the character she played in the movie.

The Dahek actress firmly stated that her real-life personality is far more assertive and strong. “I am a very opinionated person. I have an opinion on everything. I am nothing like that character,” said Sonali, further talking about her iconic Hum Saath Saath Hain character.

For the uninitiated, Sonali Bendre essayed the role of Preeti, a doctor by profession who is equally empathetic, soft-natured, mature and shy in the superhit movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The movie that was released 26 years ago in 1999 was directed by director Sooraj Barjatya.

Sonali’s character was paired opposite the character of Prem, essayed by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The movie went on to become one of the biggest hits to date. Along with Sonali Bendre and Salman Khan, Hum Saath Saath Hain also starred Mohnish Behl, Tanu, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alok Nath, the late Reema Lagoo, the late Satish Shah, the late Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Neelam Kothari, and Mahesh Thakur.

–IANS

rd/