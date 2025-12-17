JLo says she feels like a 'lightning rod for nice things and negativity'

Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has shared that she felt like a "lightning rod for nice things and a lot of negativity".

The 56-year-old star has revealed the struggle of ignoring negative comments about her personal life and instead making sure people focus on her work, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told the Los Angeles Times newspaper's The Envelope 2025 Oscar Actresses Roundtable, "From the very beginning, for whatever reason, I’ve been a lightning rod for nice things and a lot of negativity”.

She added, “And it’s hard because you say to yourself, 'These people don’t get me. They don’t see me. They don’t understand me’. Then all of a sudden they do. And then they don’t again".

As per ‘Female First UK’, JLo, who has 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony, finalised her divorce from Ben Affleck almost a year ago, having rekindled her relationship with the actor in 2021, 17 years after calling off their first engagement.

The ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ star admitted she "was always affirming" herself from a young age. She added, "Even from when I was very young, I would always say, 'I know who I am. I’m a good person. I know what I’m doing. People wouldn’t hire me if I wasn’t good at what I do'. I was always affirming myself and keeping my feet on the ground”.

She pointed to her "great" parents for the way they "instilled in (her) a sense of self". Jennifer joined Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt, Elle Fanning, Tessa Thompson and Sydney Sweeney for the wide ranging interview, with Sydney insisting the negativity is "just outside noise" that "kind of disappears" when she steps on set.

"And what Sydney was saying, I’d have to block out the noise so I can put my head on the pillow at night and go, 'I did good today. I was a good person. I was kind to people. I worked really hard. I’m a good mom’. That has always helped me through”, she added.

--IANS

aa/