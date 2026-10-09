October 09, 2026 2:02 PM हिंदी

Israel to award brave Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar with Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism

Israel to award brave Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar with Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism

Jerusalem, Oct 9 (IANS) Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought against the attacking co-pilot in a Flydubai aircraft and helped save 174 people onboard last week, will receive Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, the country's highest bravery award for civilians.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that Captain Machchhar would be presented with the award once he recovers.

"Alongside the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar's sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert a catastrophe. Once he regains his strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism," Herzog said.

According to the United Arab Emirates probe, Hamam Al-Hammami, the co-pilot of the Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight, attacked Indian pilot Captain Machchhar with the cockpit's crash axe in what the UAE authorities have described as a "terrorist attack".

Al-Hammami tried to take control of the flydubai aircraft, carrying over 170 people, after attacking Captain Machchhar, who tried to stop him. Despite being injured, the Indian pilot managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to intervene and overpower the attacker.

Israeli President Herzog also presented the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism to six Israeli civilians for their courageous intervention in overpowering the flydubai co-pilot and preventing him from crashing the aircraft, as per local media reports.

The award was presented to Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, recognising their role in averting a potential disaster.

Earlier on Saturday, Captain Machchhar recounted the terrifying moments inside the cockpit when he realised that his co-pilot was attacking him.

He described the ordeal while speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who invited the pilot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a celebratory flame at Israel's next Independence Day ceremony.

--IANS

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