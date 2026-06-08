Israel strikes Hezbollah HQ in Beirut in retaliatory firing

Jerusalem, June 7 (IANS) The Israel Defense Force (IDF) on Sunday struck a 'terrorist headquarters' in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah's firing at Israeli territory.

"In accordance with the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah's firing at Israeli territory," the Israeli Prime Minister's office said on social media platform X.

The Israeli military also warned the residents of the city of Tyre to evacuate their homes and move north of the Zahrani River.

"In light of the terrorist Hezbollah party breaching the ceasefire agreement, the Defence Army is compelled to act against it forcefully. The Defence Army does not intend to harm you," an IDF spokesperson said on X.

"We are addressing specifically those present in the city of Tyre and the camps: Al-Bass and Zakuk Al-Mufdi. Everyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and their combat means is endangering their life!" he added.

On Friday, the IDF said that it detected surface-to-air missile launches by Hezbollah, targeting Israeli Air Force aircraft.

The IDF added that the incident concluded with no injuries or damage to the aircraft.

The launch activated air raid sirens in the city of Kiryat Shmona and eight villages in northeast Israel, close to the Lebanese border, sending thousands of residents rushing to shelters.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States has been in direct contact with Hezbollah as part of efforts to stabilise Lebanon and reduce tensions across the Middle East, offering a rare public acknowledgement of engagement with the Iran-backed group.

Trump told a reporter at the White House that progress had been made in discussions aimed at reducing violence in Lebanon, which he described as closely linked to broader regional developments involving Iran.

The comments came after a reporter noted that Hezbollah had reportedly rejected a US-backed peace proposal in Lebanon and asked about the status of negotiations.

"Yeah, what does reject mean? They didn't reject," Trump said.

The US President then disclosed direct communication between Washington and Hezbollah.

"Look, they're looking. I think Hezbollah -- I will tell you, they called us and they said, how about stopping?" Trump said.

"And I think you're going to see things happen over there."

--IANS

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