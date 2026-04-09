Israel claims killing nephew of Hezbollah chief Qassem in Beirut

Jerusalem, April 9 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it has killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, personal secretary of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, in Beirut. Harshi was also nephew of the Hezbollah chief who heads the Lebanese group backed by Iran.

In a statement shared on X, the IDF said that it has also hit two key crossings used by Hezbollah for moving weapons south of the Litani River and 10 weapons storage sites, launchers and command centres in southern Lebanon.

"ELIMINATED: Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem in Beirut. A close associate and personal advisor, Harshi played a key role in managing and securing Qassem’s office. The IDF also struck two key crossings used by Hezbollah to move weapons south of the Litani River, along with 10 weapons storage sites, launchers and command centers in southern Lebanon," IDF posted on X.

The development comes a day after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, IDF claimed it has killed a Hamas terrorist operating under the guise of a journalist. The IDF claimed that Muhammad Samir Muhammad Washah was actively involved in planning attacks against IDF troops and posed a threat to forces in the area.

In a post on X, IDF stated, "ELIMINATED: Muhammad Samir Muhammad Washah, a Hamas terrorist operating under the guise of an Al Jazeera journalist. Washah, a key terrorist in Hamas’ rocket & weapons production HQ, was also involved in the production and transfer of weapons through Gaza. The terrorist was actively involved in planning attacks against IDF troops & posed a concrete threat to forces in the area."

On Wednesday, IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir, overseeing the wave of strikes against Hezbollah, said that Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah and use every operational opportunity, according to his statement shared by IDF on X.

He further said, "We will not compromise the security of the residents of northern Israel. We will continue to strike with determination."

The IDF said on Wednesday that it has completed the largest coordinated strike in Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion. According to the statement, IDF hit more than 100 Hezbollah headquarters, military arrays and command-and-control centers in Beirut, Beqaa and southern Lebanon.

"In 10 minutes, the IDF completed the largest coordinated strike across Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion. The strike targeted 100+ Hezbollah headquarters, military arrays, and command-and-control centers in Beirut, Beqaa and southern Lebanon, including: Intelligence command centers and central headquarters used planning terror attacks, Infrastructure of firepower and naval arrays, responsible for launching missiles, Assets of the Radwan Force, and the Aerial unit—Hezbollah's elite units," IDF posted on X.

--IANS

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